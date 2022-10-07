Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Tri-County Fall Resource Festival
October 10, 2022 - Tri-County Early Head Start and Head Start presents Fall Resource Festival on Thursday, October 27 from 5pm until 7pm. The event is free to the community. Enjoy food, costumes, and games. Tri-C Early Head Start and Head Start is located at 214 Nacogdoches Street, Center, Texas...
scttx.com
Piney Woods Photographic Society to Meet October 15
October 10, 2022 - The Piney Woods Photographic Society will be holding their October meeting this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. - 12 noon at the First United Methodist Church, 211 Cora St., Center, TX. The PWPS is a club for camera enthusiasts of all skills and interests....
scttx.com
Lawson, Ford Win Top Honors at Broiler Show
October 8, 2022 - The 2022 ETPF Broiler Show was held at the Shelby County Expo Rodeo Arena Saturday morning and Daniel DeLeon with the Texas A&M University Poultry Science Department sorted the birds into their order for the 4-H & FFA Broiler Show Auction which will be held at 7pm on the Frances Oates Stage.
scttx.com
SC Ag Mechanics Foundation Auction Tonight
October 8, 2022 - The Shelby County Ag Mechanics auction will be held today, Saturday, October 8, 2022 where the ag mechanics items are located on the Center square at 6pm. The silent auction will be done at 5:30pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scttx.com
2022 East Texas Poultry Festival Car Show
The 2022 East Texas Poultry Festival was alive with many events this year and among them was the 2022 ETPF Car Show. Many participants, including locals from the Shelby County Cruisers Organization. The event had around 3 dozen classic cars competing. The quality of the entrants and their classic vehicles...
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Reports 6 Calls, Training Day
October 10, 2022 - It was high volume week for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with another 6 calls. In addition to the emergencies, there was also a day of training with several of Shelby County’s finest. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. Starting early on Sunday...
scttx.com
Shelby County Football Scores - Week 7
October 7, 2022 - Week 7 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores.
Comments / 0