beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Baptist Memorial Health Care, based in Memphis, Tenn., seeks a manager of revenue cycle projects. 2. Confluence Health, based in Wenatchee,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals seeking CFOs
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Northwest Health Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.) South City Hospital (St. Louis) Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.) NYC Health + Hospitals (New York...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 30:. 1. Stuart Godwin, MD, was named associate chief medical officer of Fairmont (W.Va.) Medical Center. 2. Kathy LaFond was named administrative director of human resources at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital. 3....
beckersspine.com
22 hospitals ranked top 25 orthopedic hospitals 3+ years in a row
4. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin. 5. Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli (Bologna, Italy) 6. Schulthess Klinik (Zurich) 7. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) 8. Helios ENDO-Klinik Hamburg (Germany) 9. The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital - Stanmore (United Kingdom) 10. Severance Hospital - Yonsei University (Seoul, South Korea) 11. Cleveland Clinic. 12....
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitalwide outages still plaguing CommonSpirit hospitals
Patients and health providers from numerous subsidiaries of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health have revealed the ongoing effect of the unidentified IT security incident that reportedly began Oct. 3. The attack, which has affected CHI Health facilities in Nebraska and Tennessee, Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health providers, MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania hospital plans to build $350M patient tower
The board of directors at State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health has approved a $350 million patient tower on the Mount Nittany Medical Center campus, State College reported Oct. 7. The new tower will be 10 floors and 300,000 square feet. It will have 168 private patient rooms, telemetry capabilities,...
cdc.gov
Widespread Hepatitis A Outbreaks Associated with Person-to-Person Transmission — United States, 2016–2020
Monique A. Foster, MD1,*; Megan G. Hofmeister, MD2,*; Shaoman Yin, PhD2; Martha P. Montgomery, MD2; Mark K. Weng, MD2; Maribeth Eckert, MPH3; Noele P. Nelson, MD, PhD2; Jonathan Mermin, MD4; Carolyn Wester, MD2; Eyasu H. Teshale, MD2; Neil Gupta, MD2; Laura A. Cooley, MD2; Hepatitis A Response Team (View author affiliations)
beckershospitalreview.com
Fletcher Group partners with SMART Recovery to improve addiction treatment
The London, Ky.-based Fletcher Group expanded its partnership with Mentor, Ohio-based SMART Recovery due to a $300,000 grant from the Indianapolis-based Elevance Health Foundation. Through the partnership with SMART Recovery, the Fletcher Group helps connect recovery houses with the Successful Life Skills program. The program features a structured curriculum that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Indiana hospitals face significant financial challenges, survey says
Indiana hospitals continue to face significant challenges, according to the most recent data collected by the Indiana Hospital Association. The association's survey of Indiana hospitals highlights an unprecedented workforce crisis, the rising costs of drugs, labor, and equipment, in addition to lingering supply shortages, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA, NCH Healthcare pitch in for Hurricane Ian relief
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System have each announced actions to aid victims of Hurricane Ian. HCA Healthcare has pledged up to $1.5 million toward disaster relief efforts, according to an Oct. 7 news release. The health system will donate $1 million to the Gov. Ron DeSantis' Florida Disaster Fund and $250,000 to the American Red Cross, as well as up to $250,000 in colleague matching gifts.
beckershospitalreview.com
West Virginia hospital to spend $20M on 5 new operating rooms
Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital, owned by Morganstown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine, plans to build five new operating rooms in a $20 million expansion, WTRF reported Oct. 6. The project was made possible by a $7.5 million donation from the Episcopal Church. Mike Ortiz, vice president of support services for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Emory implants 500th left ventricular assist device
Decatur, Ga.-based Emory Heart and Vascular Center completed its 500th left ventricular assist device implantation. This year alone, Emory surgeons have implanted approximately 60 LVADs and expect to implant more before the end of the year. Currently, Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is the number one LVAD implanting center in the U.S., according to the Oct. 6 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio nursing home system closes 1 location
Defiance (Ohio) Healthcare and Rehabilitation is relocating all 48 residents and closing its doors, The Crescent-News reported Oct. 7. Defiance is owned by Certus Healthcare in Cleveland, which operates 20 other facilities in Ohio, the report said. Certus purchased the Defiance facility in December 2021. Some residents are choosing to...
