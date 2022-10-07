Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System have each announced actions to aid victims of Hurricane Ian. HCA Healthcare has pledged up to $1.5 million toward disaster relief efforts, according to an Oct. 7 news release. The health system will donate $1 million to the Gov. Ron DeSantis' Florida Disaster Fund and $250,000 to the American Red Cross, as well as up to $250,000 in colleague matching gifts.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO