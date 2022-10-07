They should have stopped at 1. The second was felt forced and there was no point of making it without it’s originals.
Recently I saw this movie and I was disappointed with the teenagers . And I thought they made it appear silly or corny. I loved the first one. They should have stopped at number 1. Although I liked seeing the sisters as kids.
The first one was magical but the second one lost its magic
Related
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 'Helped' Make Sister Act 3 Happen
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
A Texas Mom Warns That The 'Hocus Pocus 2' Witches Could Cast Spells On Your Kids Through The TV
RELATED PEOPLE
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here
James Arness Said No Other Male Actors Wanted to Work With Him Before ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of His Height
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Paris Jackson stuns at the red carpet as she hugs Alexandra Shipp
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma Is Officially A Lesbian As She Gets New Female Love Interest
Here's How Different 10 People From "Hocus Pocus" Look 29 Years Later In 2022, Like Everyone Is Over 40
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years
Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares a Rare Photo of Husband Brian Hallisay — With a Halloween Twist: ‘Fell in Love All Over Again’
Hocus Pocus 2 Parents Guide: What to Know Before Watching with Your Kids
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 51