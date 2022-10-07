Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Risks are low for sharing patient data, study finds
The privacy risk of patients sharing their deidentified data for medical research is low, an Oct. 6 study in PLOS Digital Health found. Scientists use this type of data, which has been stripped of personal information, to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms to diagnose diseases and predict their onset or progression.
beckershospitalreview.com
At least half of healthcare administrative spending is wasteful, report says
Administrative spending accounts for 15 to 30 percent of healthcare spending in the U.S. and at least half of that "does not contribute to health outcomes in any discernible way," according to a report published Oct. 6 in Health Affairs. Health Affairs launched the Council of Health Care Spending and...
nonprofitquarterly.org
Decolonizing Healthcare Education and Practice
This is the fourth installment of a five-part series, Reclaiming Control: The History and Future of Choice in Our Health, examining how healthcare in the US has been built on the principle of imposing control over body, mind, and expression. However, that legacy stands alongside another: that of organizers, healers, and care workers reclaiming control over health at both the individual and systems levels. Published in five monthly installments from July to November 2022, this series aims to spark imagination amongst NPQ’s readers and healthcare practitioners by speaking to both histories, combining research with examples of health liberation efforts.
A key step on the road to health equity: improving patient flow
Earlier this year, the National Academies reported that more than 20 percent of all donated organs are wasted, despite the fact that “on average, 17 people die every day from the lack of available organs for transplant.” The major cause of this waste was a lack of available surgeons to perform surgery at the time needed to harvest and transplant donated organs.
Scientists say a marijuana breathalyzer is in the works
A device that can detect the chemical in cannabis responsible for its psychoactive effects could work as an early prototype for a breathalyzer-type tool to test for marijuana, according to a recent study. Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a UCLA startup called ElectraTect are testing a...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 4 health systems are leveling up their remote patient monitoring program
Experts believe remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth technologies are here to stay and that a new model of hybrid care is emerging that will enhance the experience for both patients and providers. During a September webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Biofourmis, five key opinion leaders...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Arizona receives $7.2M to boost healthcare workforce in rural, underserved communities
The Arizona Area Health Education Centers Program at the University of Arizona received $7.2 million in federal funding to continue growing the health professions workforce in the state. Funding will be distributed over five years and focuses on rural and urban medically underserved communities. Arizona has one of the highest...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health to hire 300 international nurses
Winston Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to hire 300 international nurses to help offset the nursing shortage, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC affiliate WCNC. Candidates are sourced through Novant Health's international nurse fellowship program. The health system is competing for skilled nurses in a hot job market, with hospital systems across the country vying for the same employees. The international nurse fellowship has resulted in the hiring of more than 100 international nurses to date, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Overloaded nurses to management: 'You cannot fix it with a pizza day'
Nurse leaders are speaking out against unsafe patient ratios, according to an Oct. 7 article from nursing.com. As staffing shortages continue to plague the healthcare system, nurses are struggling under increased patient loads. California is the only state with maximum nurse-patient ratios, so many hospitals adjust for themselves, according to the article. However, overloading nurses can worsen care outcomes. A University of Pennsylvania study found that the odds of 30-day mortality increase by 16 percent for every patient added to a nurse's caseload, the article said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why hospitals won't keep universal masking around forever
Face masks have played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in hospitals, but clinical and infection control experts are not convinced the pandemic has set a new precedent for widespread use of facial coverings in healthcare settings. "If it's going to set a precedent, it's probably going to set...
Black Entrepreneurs Being Held Back by Financial and Racial Barriers, Widening Racial Wealth Gap
Black entrepreneurship saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, just 2% of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. CNN reports that the lack of Black-owned businesses plays a big part in widening the racial wealth gap. According to a 2019 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), Black Americans comprise 16% of the U.S. population but hold less than 3% of overall wealth. In contrast, white Americanscomprisep 68% of the U.S. population and hold 87% of overall wealth.
beefmagazine.com
National Institute for Animal Agriculture partners with CDC
In August, The National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA) hosted a group of ten farmers, ranchers, and veterinarians on a tour and engagement visit with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Each year the Cattlemen’s Beef Board designates Beef Checkoff funding to programming that includes research, foreign marketing,...
beckershospitalreview.com
$4.1M awarded to recruit, train public health workers
The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $4.1 million to the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, according to an Oct. 7 report from the Arizona Republic. Funding will go to the Western Region Public Health Training Center to provide free training and continuing...
beckershospitalreview.com
How Mount Sinai's Visiting Doctors Program is 'humanizing' the patient experience
Peter Gliatto, MD, director of Mount Sinai's Visiting Doctor Program, said one of the greatest advantages to working in a home-based care program is that it gives physicians more time with patients and in turn humanizes the healthcare experience. Mount Sinai's Visiting Doctor program has been around for more than...
beckershospitalreview.com
12 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 30. 1. Amy Goldberg, MD, was named dean of Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia. 2. Natalie Caine was named chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. 3....
beckershospitalreview.com
Longer Paxlovid course doesn't reduce risk of rebound, study finds
A small Oct. 6 study from the National Institutes of Health found that a longer course of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment was not more effective than its recommended five-day regimen. Some health experts have questioned the length of Paxlovid courses, which is an FDA-approved pack of two drugs intended for people...
beckershospitalreview.com
Another COVID-19 treatment seems to be waning in efficacy, study finds
Global drugmaker Merck reported Oct. 6 its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Lagevrio, did not reduce hospitalizations and deaths in a trial sponsored by the University of Oxford, adding to other indicators that COVID-19 treatments are losing their strength. In a study of more than 25,000 people — with nearly all of...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 observations and emerging health IT trends
Digital transformation accelerated in the last few years and CIOs have elevated responsibility as strategic business leaders for their organizations. I learned how CIOs are thinking about their role, and building teams, at the Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM event in Chicago, Oct. 4 to 7. The event brought together thousands of IT and revenue cycle executives to discuss big ideas and share insights into how they're tackling complex challenges. With the beautiful Lake Michigan right outside, executives gathered at Navy Pier in Chicago to have invigorating conversations about what's ahead in health IT.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
beckershospitalreview.com
BD recalls sterilization containers over infection risk
BD is recalling 17 types of metal containers that hospitals use when sterilizing surgical tools after learning some may be capable of spreading infectious pathogens, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 7. In a letter alerting customers of the recall, BD said some products failed a test that assesses whether...
