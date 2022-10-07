ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Risks are low for sharing patient data, study finds

The privacy risk of patients sharing their deidentified data for medical research is low, an Oct. 6 study in PLOS Digital Health found. Scientists use this type of data, which has been stripped of personal information, to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms to diagnose diseases and predict their onset or progression.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nonprofitquarterly.org

Decolonizing Healthcare Education and Practice

This is the fourth installment of a five-part series, Reclaiming Control: The History and Future of Choice in Our Health, examining how healthcare in the US has been built on the principle of imposing control over body, mind, and expression. However, that legacy stands alongside another: that of organizers, healers, and care workers reclaiming control over health at both the individual and systems levels. Published in five monthly installments from July to November 2022, this series aims to spark imagination amongst NPQ’s readers and healthcare practitioners by speaking to both histories, combining research with examples of health liberation efforts.
EDUCATION
The Hill

A key step on the road to health equity: improving patient flow

Earlier this year, the National Academies reported that more than 20 percent of all donated organs are wasted, despite the fact that “on average, 17 people die every day from the lack of available organs for transplant.” The major cause of this waste was a lack of available surgeons to perform surgery at the time needed to harvest and transplant donated organs.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Equity#Health Disparities#Equity Research#Hispanic Americans#Medical Services#General Health#Sutter Health#Pew Research Center
NBC News

Scientists say a marijuana breathalyzer is in the works

A device that can detect the chemical in cannabis responsible for its psychoactive effects could work as an early prototype for a breathalyzer-type tool to test for marijuana, according to a recent study. Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a UCLA startup called ElectraTect are testing a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

How 4 health systems are leveling up their remote patient monitoring program

Experts believe remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth technologies are here to stay and that a new model of hybrid care is emerging that will enhance the experience for both patients and providers. During a September webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Biofourmis, five key opinion leaders...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Novant Health to hire 300 international nurses

Winston Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to hire 300 international nurses to help offset the nursing shortage, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC affiliate WCNC. Candidates are sourced through Novant Health's international nurse fellowship program. The health system is competing for skilled nurses in a hot job market, with hospital systems across the country vying for the same employees. The international nurse fellowship has resulted in the hiring of more than 100 international nurses to date, according to the report.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
beckershospitalreview.com

Overloaded nurses to management: 'You cannot fix it with a pizza day'

Nurse leaders are speaking out against unsafe patient ratios, according to an Oct. 7 article from nursing.com. As staffing shortages continue to plague the healthcare system, nurses are struggling under increased patient loads. California is the only state with maximum nurse-patient ratios, so many hospitals adjust for themselves, according to the article. However, overloading nurses can worsen care outcomes. A University of Pennsylvania study found that the odds of 30-day mortality increase by 16 percent for every patient added to a nurse's caseload, the article said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Why hospitals won't keep universal masking around forever

Face masks have played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in hospitals, but clinical and infection control experts are not convinced the pandemic has set a new precedent for widespread use of facial coverings in healthcare settings. "If it's going to set a precedent, it's probably going to set...
HEALTH SERVICES
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneurs Being Held Back by Financial and Racial Barriers, Widening Racial Wealth Gap

Black entrepreneurship saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, just 2% of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. CNN reports that the lack of Black-owned businesses plays a big part in widening the racial wealth gap. According to a 2019 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), Black Americans comprise 16% of the U.S. population but hold less than 3% of overall wealth. In contrast, white Americanscomprisep 68% of the U.S. population and hold 87% of overall wealth.
SMALL BUSINESS
beefmagazine.com

National Institute for Animal Agriculture partners with CDC

In August, The National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA) hosted a group of ten farmers, ranchers, and veterinarians on a tour and engagement visit with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Each year the Cattlemen’s Beef Board designates Beef Checkoff funding to programming that includes research, foreign marketing,...
AGRICULTURE
beckershospitalreview.com

$4.1M awarded to recruit, train public health workers

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $4.1 million to the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, according to an Oct. 7 report from the Arizona Republic. Funding will go to the Western Region Public Health Training Center to provide free training and continuing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

12 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 30. 1. Amy Goldberg, MD, was named dean of Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia. 2. Natalie Caine was named chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. 3....
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Longer Paxlovid course doesn't reduce risk of rebound, study finds

A small Oct. 6 study from the National Institutes of Health found that a longer course of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment was not more effective than its recommended five-day regimen. Some health experts have questioned the length of Paxlovid courses, which is an FDA-approved pack of two drugs intended for people...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Another COVID-19 treatment seems to be waning in efficacy, study finds

Global drugmaker Merck reported Oct. 6 its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Lagevrio, did not reduce hospitalizations and deaths in a trial sponsored by the University of Oxford, adding to other indicators that COVID-19 treatments are losing their strength. In a study of more than 25,000 people — with nearly all of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 observations and emerging health IT trends

Digital transformation accelerated in the last few years and CIOs have elevated responsibility as strategic business leaders for their organizations. I learned how CIOs are thinking about their role, and building teams, at the Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM event in Chicago, Oct. 4 to 7. The event brought together thousands of IT and revenue cycle executives to discuss big ideas and share insights into how they're tackling complex challenges. With the beautiful Lake Michigan right outside, executives gathered at Navy Pier in Chicago to have invigorating conversations about what's ahead in health IT.
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law

Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

BD recalls sterilization containers over infection risk

BD is recalling 17 types of metal containers that hospitals use when sterilizing surgical tools after learning some may be capable of spreading infectious pathogens, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 7. In a letter alerting customers of the recall, BD said some products failed a test that assesses whether...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy