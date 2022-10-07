Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: David Beckham offers Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford exit
Manchester United are said to be open to offloading Ronaldo in the January transfer window – could Beckham's Inter Miami be a possible destination for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner?
ESPN
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
Kylian Mbappe knocks Lionel Messi off top of Forbes' soccer rich list
Ever since he led France to glory at the 2018 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe has been anointed as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's eventual successor on the pitch.
Yardbarker
Roger Federer reveals 'wonderful surprise that over-exceeded expectations'
Roger Federer says there was an 'unexpected twist' in his retirement from tennis, but one that he loved. Unsurprisingly, when there was no shortage of tributes when Federer announced he was hanging up his racket at the Laver Cup last month. However, while Federer was expecting them to focus on...
Yardbarker
Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
Yardbarker
Frank Lampard Praises 'Abnormal' Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Defeat
Manchester United faced Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening and despite an early goal for the Tofees, United won the game 2-1. Alex Iwobi scored a fantastic goal from long range but a strike from new signing Antony and then, later on at the end of the first half, a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo on the break was enough for a win.
Yardbarker
French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica
Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
UEFA・
Soccer-Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton
LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo proves himself in Man United's much-needed win over Everton
LIVERPOOL, England -- After a thorough dismantling at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League outing, Manchester United bounced back on Sunday at Goodison Park against Everton, earning a 2-1 win. Everton's Alex Iwobi and United's Antony exchanged goals inside the first 15 minutes, until an injury...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone
Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
