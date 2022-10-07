ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
MLS
Yardbarker

Roger Federer reveals 'wonderful surprise that over-exceeded expectations'

Roger Federer says there was an 'unexpected twist' in his retirement from tennis, but one that he loved. Unsurprisingly, when there was no shortage of tributes when Federer announced he was hanging up his racket at the Laver Cup last month. However, while Federer was expecting them to focus on...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Paris St Germain#Frenchman
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo proves himself in Man United's much-needed win over Everton

LIVERPOOL, England -- After a thorough dismantling at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League outing, Manchester United bounced back on Sunday at Goodison Park against Everton, earning a 2-1 win. Everton's Alex Iwobi and United's Antony exchanged goals inside the first 15 minutes, until an injury...
MLS
Yardbarker

Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone

Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy