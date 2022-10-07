Read full article on original website
21-year-old flees from deputies while being questioned, arrested on multiple charges
ATLANTA — One person was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office while they were out assisting Atlanta Police with an operation focused on violent gang offenders. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 28, officials arrested a known gang member who was...
Gwinnett man arrested in double shooting blocks from UGA campus
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
wrganews.com
Rome Police respond to Fatal Shooting
At about 4:30 pm on Friday, Rome police officers responded to a 911 report of a subject allegedly being shot at a Hosea Street address. According to Debbie Burnett at the Rome Police Department, upon arrival at the scene officers located both the suspect and the victim at the residence.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta police non-fatally shoot man during crisis call; investigation turned over to GBI
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, officers non-fatally wounded a man when he allegedly pointed a gun at them during a mental health crisis call on Frances Avenue. The incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. The Marietta Fire Department initially...
WTVM
LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
GBI: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton
A man suspected in a homicide was shot and killed by officers Friday after he fatally wounded a police K-9 during a standoff in Clayton County, officials confirmed.
fox5atlanta.com
One man dead in LaGrange shooting, police searching for multiple suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police said they're searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting that killed a man. The shooting happened Saturday morning somewhere between Brown, Carver and McGregor Street, according to the police. Officers found a man suffering from a shot to the chest. He was transported...
Multiple suspects sought in deadly LaGrange shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man was shot to death in LaGrange Saturday morning and authorities are searching for multiple suspects. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. LaGrange police were called around 11:10 a.m. to the area of Carver Street and Brown Street for reports of...
APD: Woman bystander shot, injured as group of men fired shots
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being shot as a group of men fired shots nearby, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said the incident happened on Saturday, Oct.8 around 11:45 p.m. near 261 19th St.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County deputy receives Law Enforcement Purple Hear
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect in Fayette County in July received a special honor this week. William "Hank" Helton, who has been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, received the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Helton was shot on July 24 as the task force was attempting to make an arrest of a Pike County murder suspect in a Fayette County mobile home park.
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by
NW ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in Northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's...
fox5atlanta.com
FOUND: Mattie's Call issued for Newton County 19-year-old
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith was last seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4 a.m. Smith was described as...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Murder suspect, K-9 officer dead after chase through Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI says a chase of a possible murder suspect in Clayton County on Friday ended in a deadly confrontation which claimed the lives of the suspect and a police K9. This started after Clayton County police officers spotted a vehicle associated with a murder investigation...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for shooting death of woman along Stone Mountain Highway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night. Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police. Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.
Man shot at metro Atlanta laundromat, police searching for female suspect
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting they said happened at a metro Atlanta laundromat on Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police were able to confirm with Channel 2 Action News they responded to Huebsch Laundry located...
All lanes of I-85 reopen in Fulton County after wreck
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now open. All lanes of I-85 southbound at Senoia Road are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. Drivers are encouraged to take Highway 138 instead or use Highway 29 through Fairburn as an alternate. At this time, it is unclear if there...
Man dead after car flips off roadway during high speed chase, troopers say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after the Georgia State Patrol said the driver refused to stop after troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they were on I-75 northbound in Clayton County...
Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
Woman found dead in driveway of Gwinnett County construction site, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after they say they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site. Officers say the woman was found near a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. just after 7 p.m.
