Agriculture

kslnewsradio.com

Edible varieties of the sweet potato make beautiful vines, too

SALT LAKE CITY — Many savvy gardeners use ornamental sweet potato vines as a trailing accent in their planters and container gardens. But did you know that edible varieties also produce a beautiful vine?. Edible varieties can provide a wonderful spiller for your summer containers, while at the same...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Fantastic fall feels familiar

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last few days have seemed like a bit of “copy & paste” when it comes to Utah’s weather. Temperatures have been holding steady up and down the state and only a few small storms have upset the status quo. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The countdown is over… what does Training Table have cooking up?

SALT LAKE CITY — After a long countdown on the Training Table website for an announcement, the wait is finally over. The beloved Utah restaurant will reopen its doors following its 45 anniversary. As of July 21, 2022, the website had a countdown of 78 days with a cryptic...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah drought update: how did we fare this summer?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake just dropped to another historic low despite Utah’s water conservation efforts. Many of Utah’s reservoirs are at below-average levels as we head into a new water year according to the state’s latest drought update. But despite those levels,...
UTAH STATE
krcgtv.com

What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?

Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The annual fall count of an extremely rare fish species that lives in a single Mojave Desert cavern found the highest number in 19 years, the National Park Service said. Scientists counted 263 Devils Hole pupfish last month, the highest autumn count since September 2003, the agency said in a statement. Devils Hole is a deep water-filled cavern in a detached unit of Death Valley National Park located in Nye County, Nevada. The pupfish live in the upper 80 feet (24.4 meters) of the water column and on a shallow, sun-lit shelf at the cavern’s mouth where they forage and spawn.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Haboob Rolls Through Coachella Valley, A Look at the Aftermath

If you woke up with a layer of dust on your car and patio furniture, you’re not alone. “It compared with Saint Helens when it blew and we got the ash,” Warren Cox from Oregon said. “It was unbelievable.”. From blue skies and white clouds to a...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Mild weekend ahead of more seasonal pattern

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! Today won’t bring too many changes compared to what we had to close out the work week. This means mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state with only a slim chance for a few isolated showers in the higher terrain south of I-70. In northern Utah, […]
UTAH STATE
rtands.com

Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah

Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
CEDAR CITY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 9, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting for you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon...
UTAH STATE

