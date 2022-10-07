Read full article on original website
Edible varieties of the sweet potato make beautiful vines, too
SALT LAKE CITY — Many savvy gardeners use ornamental sweet potato vines as a trailing accent in their planters and container gardens. But did you know that edible varieties also produce a beautiful vine?. Edible varieties can provide a wonderful spiller for your summer containers, while at the same...
Fantastic fall feels familiar
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last few days have seemed like a bit of “copy & paste” when it comes to Utah’s weather. Temperatures have been holding steady up and down the state and only a few small storms have upset the status quo. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that […]
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
Smoke persists over Tri-Cities. Now another threat to air quality is forecast
Cooler temperatures are on the way.
Mountain America Credit Union and Utah Black Chamber will giveaway $22,500 in grants
SALT LAKE CITY — On October 7, 2022, Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Black Chamber launched a 15-month grant giveaway program. The program will award 45 Utah Black Chamber entrepreneurs with $500 grants. The giveaway program aims to support Black-owned businesses and business startups within our Utah...
Let’s get ready to shovel—the approaching 2022-23 snow season
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
The countdown is over… what does Training Table have cooking up?
SALT LAKE CITY — After a long countdown on the Training Table website for an announcement, the wait is finally over. The beloved Utah restaurant will reopen its doors following its 45 anniversary. As of July 21, 2022, the website had a countdown of 78 days with a cryptic...
Utah drought update: how did we fare this summer?
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake just dropped to another historic low despite Utah’s water conservation efforts. Many of Utah’s reservoirs are at below-average levels as we head into a new water year according to the state’s latest drought update. But despite those levels,...
What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?
Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The annual fall count of an extremely rare fish species that lives in a single Mojave Desert cavern found the highest number in 19 years, the National Park Service said. Scientists counted 263 Devils Hole pupfish last month, the highest autumn count since September 2003, the agency said in a statement. Devils Hole is a deep water-filled cavern in a detached unit of Death Valley National Park located in Nye County, Nevada. The pupfish live in the upper 80 feet (24.4 meters) of the water column and on a shallow, sun-lit shelf at the cavern’s mouth where they forage and spawn.
Haboob Rolls Through Coachella Valley, A Look at the Aftermath
If you woke up with a layer of dust on your car and patio furniture, you’re not alone. “It compared with Saint Helens when it blew and we got the ash,” Warren Cox from Oregon said. “It was unbelievable.”. From blue skies and white clouds to a...
Mild weekend ahead of more seasonal pattern
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! Today won’t bring too many changes compared to what we had to close out the work week. This means mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state with only a slim chance for a few isolated showers in the higher terrain south of I-70. In northern Utah, […]
Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah
Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
Be prepared to sit in traffic on your way to look at leaves this weekend
The fall colors are great in Big Cottonwood Canyon, but along with your camera, bring some patience, and don't worry if the traffic is a little heavy this weekend.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 9, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting for you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon...
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Celebration of life planned for longtime Central Coast chiropractor
A Celebration of life is taking place this weekend for a longtime Central Coast chiropractor who passed away.
