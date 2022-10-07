Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 8 of Kentucky’s high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

▪ Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Silas Walker ( @sigh_las ) will head to Lexington Catholic where the Knights host unbeaten district rival Boyle County in a matchup of two of Class 4A’s top teams.

Roundup

Peck and sports writer Cameron Drummond will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com . We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s live audio/video links

All times local to site. Links include either audio or video streams based upon best information gleaned from the teams or the internet. *Subscription or pay-per-view fee required.

LEXINGTON

Bryan Station at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9) (KHSAA.tv*)

Henry Clay at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Pikeville at Sayre, 7:30 p.m. (WZNN-FM 96.1) , ( Sayre YouTube )

CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Bourbon County at Anderson County, 7:30 p.m. (mypassportradio.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Somerset at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports) (Somerset106.com/) (WHIR-AM 1230)

Collins at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7) (Glicod.com)

Frankfort at Eminence, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9) (KHSAA.tv*)

Berea at Kentucky Country Day, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Oldham County at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Nicholas County at Paris, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Madison Southern at Woodford County, 7:30 p.m. (Woodford feed, DD Sports Mixlr) (Yellow Jackets Sports Network)

AROUND THE STATE

Henderson County at Apollo, 7 p.m. (owensbororadio.com)

East Carter at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV) (WBVB FM 97.1) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Holy Cross (Covington) at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio)

Raceland at Betsy Layne, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, NC)

Bracken County at Bishop Brossart, 7:30 p.m. (Brossart audio) (KHSAA.tv*)

Holmes at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTownTV-YouTube) (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

Conner at Cooper, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (859sportsradio.com)

Knox Central at Corbin, 7:30 p.m. (WCTT-FM 107.3)

McCreary Central at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (wskvfm.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Mason County at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m. (WFTM-AM 1240) (soft96.com) (wfle.fm)

Caldwell County at Fort Campbell, 7 p.m. (wpkyonline.com/)

Bell County at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105)

Warren Central at Green County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WGRK-FM 105.7)

Bardstown vs. Hazard, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (Facebook.com/WSGS)

Paducah Tilghman at Henry County (Paris), TN, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Boone County at Highlands, 7 p.m. (HHSFilmAndBroadcast)

Bethlehem at Holy Cross (Louisville), 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Calloway County at Hopkins County Central, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Moore at John Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (espnradio1061.com)

Perry County Central at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9) (team1prep.com/ky**)

Morgan County at Knott County Central, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S6)

Phelps at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m. (WKKSRadio.com)

Newport at Lloyd Memorial, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Madisonville-North Hopkins at Logan County, 7 p.m. (WRUS-AM 610)

Southern at Male, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

South Warren at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (995thefanpaducah.com) (McCracken County High School Media Team video)

Leslie County at Middlesboro, 7:30 p.m. (Thebig1063.com/)

Ballard Memorial at Murray, 7 p.m. (froggy103.com) (KHSAA.tv*)

Fairview at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1) (WKLW-FM 94.7) (Paintsville Media YouTube)

Powell County at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m. (Powell County Sports Network) (WSKV Facebook video)

Butler at Pleasure Ridge Park, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

North Laurel at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Greenup County at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

North Oldham at Shelby County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

DuPont Manual at St. Xavier, 7 p.m. (bigxsportsradio.com)

Ballard at Trinity (Louisville), 7:30 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970)

Lincoln County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m. (WFLW-FM 91.7)

Prestonsburg at West Carter, 7:30 p.m. (manitssportsmedia) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3) (Kool TV)

Kentucky.com Players of the Week

Congratulations to this week’s Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week, Wyatt Blythe of Metcalfe County , and Defensive Player of the Week, Maddox Mink of Southwestern . Each Friday afternoon, winners of our fan polls will be mentioned here and announced on Twitter ( @HLpreps ).

