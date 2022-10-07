Read full article on original website
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
Man killed following argument in Birmingham, suspect fled on foot
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to the Birmingham Police Department, a homicide investigation after a man was shot in killed following an argument. Police said the victim has been identified as Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, West Precinct officers were responded to a residence in […]
wvtm13.com
Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Montevallo man is in jail charged in the deaths of his father and another man in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded around 6:16 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call that two people had been shot in the 3000 block of 20th Street. Once on...
Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home
A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Deadly Saturday Shooting Was Family Matter, Moundville Man Charged with Murder
A double shooting in Tuscaloosa Saturday that left two men dead may have been a family matter, police told local media hours after the incident. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street in West Tuscaloosa around 6:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Woman arrested, charged after allegedly barricading herself in apartment with neighbors children
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a woman after she allegedly barricaded herself inside her home with her neighbors children Sunday. According to TPD, officers arrived to The Path of Tuscaloosa on the 800 block of 31st St. just before noon Sunday. Two residents who lived in the complex told officers they allowed their […]
wvtm13.com
Teen arrested in Center Point fatal shooting
CENTER POINT, Ala. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder in Center Point. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported William Torres, 18, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Calvin Chambers, 23. The JCSO says Chambers was found shot to death...
Man charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his 64-year-old father and his father’s friend in Tuscaloosa
A second man has died following a Saturday shooting in Tuscaloosa, and his son is now charged with capital murder. The victims have been identified as Mitchell Lewis, 66, and Kenny Walker, 64. The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the city’s west side. Tuscaloosa police responded...
Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed
Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
wbrc.com
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
1 Dead, 1 Critical, 1 in Custody After Saturday Shooting in Tuscaloosa,
One person is dead, another is seriously wounded and a third is in police custody after a Saturday evening shooting in Tuscaloosa. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street on reports of a shooting shortly after 6:15 p.m.
1 dead, 5 in custody after shooting at Center Point area apartment complex
An afternoon shooting in the Center Point area left one person dead and five people in custody. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 4:38 p.m. Thursday to Charter East Apartments, said Lt. Joni Money. When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot at least once....
Standoff: Alabama woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Police in Alabama breached the home of a woman who refused to let two boys leave her apartment after a sleepover on Sunday. Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, was charged with felony interference with custody following an hours-long standoff at her Tuscaloosa apartment, according to AL.com. Authorities...
Suspects in custody following fatal shooting in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have multiple suspects in custody following a shooting death in Center Point Thursday. At approximately 4:38 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim at the scene, who was killed […]
Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County
A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
alabamanews.net
Federal jury finds Patrick Stallworth guilty of kidnapping Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney
One of the people charged in the kidnapping of a toddler in Birmingham has been found guilty. A federal jury found 42-year-old Patrick Stallworth guilty on two federal kidnapping charges related to the disappearance of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Friday at the Hugo Black Federal Courthouse in Birmingham.
Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer
BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
20-year-old man killed during apparent assault in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 20-year-old man was killed during an apparent assault in Birmingham on Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 10:34 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tarik Juwan Hawkins, 20, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 7500 block of Georgia Road […]
wbrc.com
Texas man killed in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Texas man has died following a single-vehicle crash October 7, 2022 in Jefferson County. Authorities have identified the victim as 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham, Texas. He was critically injured when the 2020 Suzuki motorcycle that he was driving left the road the road and hit a guardrail.
Body found inside burning car in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.
