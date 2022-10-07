Read full article on original website
AR/VR poised to enhance utility of cinematic rendering
In a technical be aware article revealed September 22, a staff of researchers led by Dr. Steven Rowe, PhD, and senior creator Dr. Elliot Fishman of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore shared their preliminary expertise with utilizing AR/VR to view and manipulate the 3D photorealistic photos. “The...
Google looking to stem flow of users from Android to iOS: claim
With the Pixel 7 and seven Pro smartphones, considered one of Google’s most important goals seems to be stemming the move of customers from Android to iOS, a know-how analyst with the corporate Counterpoint Research claims. In a blog post, Maurice Klaehne supplied figures to indicate that within the...
CalypsoAI brings testing and validation to ML models used by the TSA
Artificial intelligence (AI) fashions are more and more discovering their method into vital elements of enterprise use circumstances and broader adoption all through the world. One space the place AI is discovering a house is within the Transport Security Administration (TSA), one in all whose obligations is screening baggage at...
The Agency launches in The Bahamas
Real property boutique brokerage The Agency, on Thursday introduced the launch of its new franchise workplace primarily based in The Bahamas, to be led by managing director Danny Lowe. This is the group’s third location within the Caribbean after Turks and Caicos, and the Cayman Islands. It has 62 places...
Lab explores using AI helping cops catch criminals – EFF • The Register
In transient America’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is trying into how AI applied sciences can be utilized to create a “Digital Police Officer” or “D-PO” sooner or later. Freedom-of-information requests filed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation present the US Department of Energy-funded lab envisions cops...
Flowing Cloud Technology to be listed in Hong Kong amid metaverse build · TechNode
Flowing Cloud Technology, a former Chinese recreation growth platform that become a metaverse-focused firm final December, closed its public providing on Friday and is anticipated to be listed on the Hong Kong inventory alternate (HKEX) on Oct 18. Flowing Cloud first filed a type on the HKEX simply days after its transition, with the corporate mentioning the phrase “metaverse” greater than 200 instances in its prospectus, but it surely “automatically lapsed” after it didn’t pursue the itemizing throughout the required six months. According to the prospectus, AR/VR advertising providers, AR/VR content material, and AR/VR SaaS make up the vast majority of the corporate’s present income; AR/VR advertising providers accounted for 72.3% of the agency’s complete income within the first quarter of 2022, and it claims to have spent lower than 4% of income on R&D during the last three years. Flowing Cloud additionally stated that it has no clear revenue mannequin as but because of the development of the metaverse nonetheless being in its early phases. [Flowing Cloud Technology]
How America Blew Its AI Leadership Position and How to Regain It
Al Naqvi is a Professor and President on the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence. Mani Janakiram is a Manufacturing Supply Chain and Analytics government at Intel. Below, Al and Mani share 5 key insights from their new guide, At the Speed of Irrelevance: How America Blew Its AI Leadership Position and How to Regain It. Listen to the audio version—read by Al and Mani themselves—in the Next Big Idea App.
Pacific Island Fiji aims for a high-tech future
At the identical time, Pacific Island states like Fiji are additionally having to navigate escalating competitors between the US and China for affect within the area, with each international locations providing loans, support and safety. In response, Australia and New Zealand have ramped up involvement within the area too.
Google Launches New Pixel Buds A-Series Color Option
Google introduced three high-profile merchandise just lately, and along with that, a brand new colour variant for one in every of its present earphones. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds have been launched in a brand new colour possibility. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are actually obtainable in a brand new...
Japan can lead the G-7 toward an AI governance agreement
From John Hamre, president and chief govt of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. As a proud American citizen, I’m glad that Japan is internet hosting the following assembly of the Group of Seven main democratic nations in Hiroshima subsequent yr. I would like to clarify why.
Amazon sale: Prime Early Access deals live roundup
If you are but to take a look at the world of sensible audio system, this is a wonderful deal. Or perhaps you simply want an additional Alexa speaker for one of many different rooms in your home? This is the final model of the Echo Dot within the puck design, newer fashions have a spherical design that produces higher sound in all honesty as these ones is usually a contact muffled. If you do not thoughts spending $25 as an alternative, you may get a kind of 4th gen fashions over at Amazon’s full Echo sale.
Pixel Buds Pro Are Now Available In More Countries
Google has expanded the provision of the Pixel Buds Pro to 5 extra nations. The TWS earbuds at the moment are accessible in Denmark, India, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. These markets are solely getting Charcoal and Fog shade variants of the buds, although. Google additionally affords the pair in Coral and Lemongrass colorways in different markets. These shade choices could roll out within the new markets later.
18 Worthwhile Vacation Destinations That Are Even Better In The Fall — Both In The US And Beyond
Fall is a pretty incredible time to travel. After the summer crowds die down and before winter break begins, you can take advantage of fewer tourists, shoulder season deals, and have relative peace and quiet.
Windows 11 Is Introducing New Features …And Other Small Business Tech News This Week
Here are 5 issues in know-how that occurred this previous week and the way they have an effect on your corporation. Did you miss them?. 1 – Windows 11 is rolling out a brand new wave of options. Microsoft is releasing new options for Windows 11 as a part...
Ageless and scandal-proof: Chinese tech groups bank on virtual influencers
China’s movie star influencers Viya and Li Jiaqi — aka Austin Li the “lipstick king” — used to draw tens of millions of buyers to ecommerce platforms, however scandals and their subsequent disappearances uncovered the dangers of crossing the Chinese Communist occasion. Enter the digital...
Spotify Scales Back Podcast Staff, Canceled 11 Original Podcasts
Spotify has been placing a ton of effort into the podcast business, and this is the reason it’s a serious platform for it. While issues appeared to be going up for the streaming service, that may not be the case. According to TechCrunch, Spotify canceled 11 of its podcasts and laid off employees.
New AI might stop eagles from getting stuck in German wind turbines
German synthetic intelligence is being developed to cease endangered eagles falling sufferer to irony by being crushed between eco-friendly wind turbine blades. Eagles at excessive danger of German wind farm collisions. The endangered and adequately named “lesser spotted eagle” are native to the jap German Oder river delta close to...
iPhone Sound Recognition might just be the coolest feature of iOS 16
IPhone hacks do the rounds on a regular basis, and sometimes fall underneath the class of ‘fairly apparent characteristic that most individuals are already conscious of’ (we knew we may use our iPhone to make calls, thanks). But each once in a while one thing genuinely cool pops up, like this superior little-known accessibility instrument.
