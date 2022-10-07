ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls

Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

32 businesses taking part in Art and Wine Walk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is celebrating local artists during First Friday with the October Art & Wine Walk. 32 businesses and countless artists are participating in the October Art & Wine Walk in downtown Sioux Falls. “Sometimes you might be interested in art but you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
kynt1450.com

Pathways Executive Director Honored by First Dakota

To celebrate their 150th anniversary, First Dakota National Bank have been giving away Ford-F150 trucks to outstanding citizens in South Dakota. During halftime of the Mount Marty football game Friday night, they did it again. This time the recipient was Yankton community member and Pathways Shelter for the Homeless Executive...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Indoor play place opens this weekend

Tea Play Place, an indoor space for children to play and parents to relax, is opening Sunday. The play space follows a nationwide trend of “play cafes,” connecting a coffee shop for parents and caregivers with an indoor playground created for toddlers and infants. It’s located at 910 N. Main Ave. in Tea in a renovated child care center.
TEA, SD
q957.com

Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Helping hurricane victims get a warm meal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two recent hurricanes have impacted thousands of people. First was Hurricane Fiona in September, which Puerto Rico took the brunt of, and then Hurricane Ian which killed over 100 people. A local restaurant here in Sioux Falls is helping that cause. Helping hurricane victims...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Welcoming fall and apple picking with Country Apple Orchard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back! Here we are getting for fall at Country Apple Orchard. I’m here with Greg Jones to learn all about what goes into having an apple orchard and getting ready for fall with apples, thanks for coming out. “Thanks for being...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Hildebrand named 2022 Friend of the Foundation honoree

This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. Three years ago, his goal was to raise awareness and inspire philanthropy for kids in need. Today, his work is building a brighter, stronger community for all. Meet the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation’s 2022 Friend of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hunters, shooting ranges take aim at ammo shortage

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — Residents-only pheasant season starts in South Dakota Saturday with hunters still facing the lingering effects of a shortage of ammunition. The shortage is related to supply-chain problems going back to the start of the pandemic. They aren’t pheasants flying in the air, but these clay...
HUMBOLDT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stolen front-end loader topples credit union ITM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers of a credit union in Sioux Falls had to go inside to do their banking on Friday. That’s because someone smashed the ITM with a piece of heavy machinery stolen from a nearby construction project. Yellow caution tape surrounds the drive-up lane...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

