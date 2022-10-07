Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
KELOLAND TV
Weekend stabbing; Free tutoring program; An unforgettable anniversary gift
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Western Sioux Falls over the weekend.
Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls
Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
KELOLAND TV
32 businesses taking part in Art and Wine Walk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is celebrating local artists during First Friday with the October Art & Wine Walk. 32 businesses and countless artists are participating in the October Art & Wine Walk in downtown Sioux Falls. “Sometimes you might be interested in art but you...
kynt1450.com
Pathways Executive Director Honored by First Dakota
To celebrate their 150th anniversary, First Dakota National Bank have been giving away Ford-F150 trucks to outstanding citizens in South Dakota. During halftime of the Mount Marty football game Friday night, they did it again. This time the recipient was Yankton community member and Pathways Shelter for the Homeless Executive...
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls native returns in leadership role as ClubHouse prepares for expansion, renovation
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Nathan Kasselder’s weekend is shaping up to be anything but low-key. “We’re sold out,” he said, ducking into an empty boardroom for a rare quiet place to talk. “We have a large group in for two days, and...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
siouxfalls.business
Indoor play place opens this weekend
Tea Play Place, an indoor space for children to play and parents to relax, is opening Sunday. The play space follows a nationwide trend of “play cafes,” connecting a coffee shop for parents and caregivers with an indoor playground created for toddlers and infants. It’s located at 910 N. Main Ave. in Tea in a renovated child care center.
kbhbradio.com
Becoming a Veterinarian: A journey of a thousand steps began on the Crow Creek Reservation
BROOKINGS, SD – Traelene Fallis, a first-year student in the South Dakota State University professional program in veterinary medicine, is pursuing her dream of becoming a veterinarian to give back to those in her community. Originally from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe reservation in Fort Thompson on the Missouri...
q957.com
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
sfsimplified.com
How a zoo, butterfly house merger will make one bigger, better destination
Simplified: The Great Plains Zoo and the Butterfly House & Aquarium are teaming up under one board. It'll bring the butterfly house and a much larger aquarium to the zoo campus. Here's what you need to know. Why it matters. The butterfly house has known for nearly a decade that...
dakotanewsnow.com
OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
KELOLAND TV
Helping hurricane victims get a warm meal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two recent hurricanes have impacted thousands of people. First was Hurricane Fiona in September, which Puerto Rico took the brunt of, and then Hurricane Ian which killed over 100 people. A local restaurant here in Sioux Falls is helping that cause. Helping hurricane victims...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls stabbing; 6 injured in 2-vehicle crash; Fans sell out SDSU vs. USD game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. The Highway Patrol says a total of six...
dakotanewsnow.com
Welcoming fall and apple picking with Country Apple Orchard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back! Here we are getting for fall at Country Apple Orchard. I’m here with Greg Jones to learn all about what goes into having an apple orchard and getting ready for fall with apples, thanks for coming out. “Thanks for being...
siouxfalls.business
Hildebrand named 2022 Friend of the Foundation honoree
This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. Three years ago, his goal was to raise awareness and inspire philanthropy for kids in need. Today, his work is building a brighter, stronger community for all. Meet the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation’s 2022 Friend of the...
KELOLAND TV
Hunters, shooting ranges take aim at ammo shortage
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — Residents-only pheasant season starts in South Dakota Saturday with hunters still facing the lingering effects of a shortage of ammunition. The shortage is related to supply-chain problems going back to the start of the pandemic. They aren’t pheasants flying in the air, but these clay...
KELOLAND TV
Mostly sunny for the first half of the week: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, October 8
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It has been a warm afternoon across KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures have reached into the mid 60s to near 70s in some locations. This came after a cold start to the morning for much of the region. Overnight lows will be more seasonable with...
KELOLAND TV
Stolen front-end loader topples credit union ITM
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers of a credit union in Sioux Falls had to go inside to do their banking on Friday. That’s because someone smashed the ITM with a piece of heavy machinery stolen from a nearby construction project. Yellow caution tape surrounds the drive-up lane...
