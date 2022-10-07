ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Boeing delivered 35 planes in August as new Dreamliners returned

Boeing logged 26 net orders for planes last month, more than a dozen 737 Max jets. The manufacturer's deliveries rose to 35 planes in August, after handovers of the 787 Dreamliner returned. Supply chain issues has slowed aircraft production growth this year, according to Airbus and Boeing executives. Boeing's deliveries...
Business Insider

Why planes are repainted so often

Following is a transcript of the video. Narrator: Over the course of a 20- to 30-year life span, commercial planes are completely repainted as often as every seven to 10 years, depending on the size, accumulated flight time, and the climate of the plane's route. The process typically involves stripping away the old paint for a thorough inspection before applying anywhere from 600 to 1,200 pounds of new paint, based on the size of the plane. And it's estimated that repainting a large Boeing 777 can cost $100,000 to $200,000 each time. On top of that, for larger planes, the process can take two weeks, meaning airlines take a financial hit every time a plane in their fleet needs a touch-up. So, why are commercial airplanes repainted so often? And what justifies the cost?
Robb Report

The Best Planes and Jets We Saw at This Year’s Pacific Airshow

Most adults who attended traditional airshows as a kid remember the heart-lifting, stomach-sinking thrill of watching aircraft soar, roll and tumble across the open sky. Buried below that there are sometimes less-than-savory lowlights—stifling crowds, stadium seating on hot runways and carnival food. None of that deterred Kevin Elliott from starting what is now the country’s largest airshow, though. The chronic avgeek, who was nicknamed “plane brain” by his mother, flew model airplanes as a child, before venturing down the inevitable rabbit hole of earning his pilot’s license. It was a visit to the then-named Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow in 2017 that inspired...
historynet.com

The Northrop P-61 Black Widow and its Deadly Web

Not counting bombers, transports and more specialized types, the United States produced just over 100,000 fighter aircraft of 11 different types for use in World War II. Only 674 of them were Northrop P-61 Black Widows (with another 32 delivered after war’s end). Yet the brutish twin-engine night fighter has achieved a mythic status that belies its small production run and short career—just a single year of combat at the end of the conflict.
BoardingArea

Best Marriott Bonvoy Upgrade Ever? The Presidential Suite At Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh

Many people moan about the uselessness of Marriott Bonvoy status when it comes to scoring upgrades. While room upgrades are part of the Marriott Bonvoy program starting at the Gold Elite level, you’re not likely to get more than a better view. There are countless comments about how upgrade requests using Marriott Suite Night Awards given to Bonvoy members as a reward for their loyalty are never granted.
DALLAS, TX
generalaviationnews.com

Landing gear motor fails on takeoff

The pilot reported that, during takeoff from the airport in Denver, the Mooney M20F’s door opened. During the climb and on raising the landing gear, he failed to receive the gear “UP” light. The passenger attempted to close the door while the pilot recycled the landing gear.
DENVER, CO
CNBC

United Airlines is aiming to have electric planes flying by 2030

United Airlines is aiming to have electric aircraft flying regional routes by the end of the decade. Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Denver International Airport are viewed as key markets for the first batch of electric aircraft it recieves. Electric aircraft is just one of the lower-emission forms of aviation...
