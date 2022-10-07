Read full article on original website
Related
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
CNBC
Boeing delivered 35 planes in August as new Dreamliners returned
Boeing logged 26 net orders for planes last month, more than a dozen 737 Max jets. The manufacturer's deliveries rose to 35 planes in August, after handovers of the 787 Dreamliner returned. Supply chain issues has slowed aircraft production growth this year, according to Airbus and Boeing executives. Boeing's deliveries...
Business Insider
Why planes are repainted so often
Following is a transcript of the video. Narrator: Over the course of a 20- to 30-year life span, commercial planes are completely repainted as often as every seven to 10 years, depending on the size, accumulated flight time, and the climate of the plane's route. The process typically involves stripping away the old paint for a thorough inspection before applying anywhere from 600 to 1,200 pounds of new paint, based on the size of the plane. And it's estimated that repainting a large Boeing 777 can cost $100,000 to $200,000 each time. On top of that, for larger planes, the process can take two weeks, meaning airlines take a financial hit every time a plane in their fleet needs a touch-up. So, why are commercial airplanes repainted so often? And what justifies the cost?
The Best Planes and Jets We Saw at This Year’s Pacific Airshow
Most adults who attended traditional airshows as a kid remember the heart-lifting, stomach-sinking thrill of watching aircraft soar, roll and tumble across the open sky. Buried below that there are sometimes less-than-savory lowlights—stifling crowds, stadium seating on hot runways and carnival food. None of that deterred Kevin Elliott from starting what is now the country’s largest airshow, though. The chronic avgeek, who was nicknamed “plane brain” by his mother, flew model airplanes as a child, before venturing down the inevitable rabbit hole of earning his pilot’s license. It was a visit to the then-named Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow in 2017 that inspired...
RELATED PEOPLE
Final minutes of Air France flight AF447 to be examined as trial opens
Air France and Airbus are being tried on charges of involuntary manslaughter after 228 people died in the 2009 crash
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
historynet.com
The Northrop P-61 Black Widow and its Deadly Web
Not counting bombers, transports and more specialized types, the United States produced just over 100,000 fighter aircraft of 11 different types for use in World War II. Only 674 of them were Northrop P-61 Black Widows (with another 32 delivered after war’s end). Yet the brutish twin-engine night fighter has achieved a mythic status that belies its small production run and short career—just a single year of combat at the end of the conflict.
These 'edible cities' turned parks into orchards where people are free to pick whatever they need
'This is about taking away as many barriers as possible to create public food access, whether somebody wants a single apple or an entire basket.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Marriott Bonvoy Upgrade Ever? The Presidential Suite At Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh
Many people moan about the uselessness of Marriott Bonvoy status when it comes to scoring upgrades. While room upgrades are part of the Marriott Bonvoy program starting at the Gold Elite level, you’re not likely to get more than a better view. There are countless comments about how upgrade requests using Marriott Suite Night Awards given to Bonvoy members as a reward for their loyalty are never granted.
Uber for Flying: 10 Best Private Jet Apps
Not too long ago, the concept of booking a car service on demand, via a smartphone app, seemed eerily futuristic, but thanks to the rise of Uber and Lyft, this practice is now more common than hailing...
generalaviationnews.com
Landing gear motor fails on takeoff
The pilot reported that, during takeoff from the airport in Denver, the Mooney M20F’s door opened. During the climb and on raising the landing gear, he failed to receive the gear “UP” light. The passenger attempted to close the door while the pilot recycled the landing gear.
CNBC
United Airlines is aiming to have electric planes flying by 2030
United Airlines is aiming to have electric aircraft flying regional routes by the end of the decade. Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Denver International Airport are viewed as key markets for the first batch of electric aircraft it recieves. Electric aircraft is just one of the lower-emission forms of aviation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dronedj.com
First crewed eVTOL air taxi test flight at Rome AAM vertiport debut
Italy took a significant step closer to the launch of advanced air mobility (AAM) services with an event at Rome’s Fiumicino’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport featuring the country’s first crewed test flight of an electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) plane designed for use as an air taxi.
Comments / 0