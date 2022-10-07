Read full article on original website
Barricaded Suspect Leads To Arrest
OAKHURST–On Saturday, 10/08/22, shortly after 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s (MCSO) Communications Center received a call regarding a male subject on the roof of a building, jumping up and down and acting erratically. MCSO Deputies responded to the 40000 block of Highway 41 and located a door to...
Two victims struck by gunfire in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were struck by gunfire late Sunday morning in Fresno, according to police. Officers say around 11:30 a.m. they received multiple notifications from their shot spotter near Jensen and Garrett on the 2500 block of S. Walnut. Officials say when they arrived at the scene, they interviewed the two victims […]
Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
Suspect in homicide of Fresno father of 7 identified, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the homicide of a Fresno father of seven has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Homicide detectives say 28-year-old Erick Castrejon-Aceves has been named as a suspect in the death of 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar. Castrejon-Aceves was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 at an apartment located […]
IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed on Highway 41 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have identified a 54-year-old pedestrian killed in a vehicle crash on Wednesday in the area of Highway 41 and north McKinley Ave. Officials say David Preciado of Fresno was within the central median of northbound State Route 41 when he ran out into the […]
Police ID victim in fatal shooting near hamburger stand in west central Fresno
Police have identified the victim who was shot to death in front of a west central Fresno hamburger stand Thursday.
WATCH: Body camera footage released of Fresno officer-involved shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has released body camera footage of officers opening fire on a suspect accused of stabbing a K-9 deputy in January. On January 2, officers said they received information on the whereabouts of 27-year-old Gabriel Mata, a known gang member who was wanted for a felony domestic violence […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man that was shot to death in west central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad. According to officials, officers responded to the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived […]
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
Suspected gang members arrested after drug bust in Coalinga
Suspected gang members connected to a Mexican drug cartel are behind bars after a large meth bust in Coalinga.
Man dies after west central Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west central Fresno Thursday morning. Officers say the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man in his thirties who had been shot. The […]
Debris fire burns multiple structures in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A debris fire burned multiple small structures inside a backyard of a Clovis home. The Clovis and Fresno County Fire Departments responded to a home on Willow and Santa Ana Avenues Friday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire spread to a couple of sheds in...
Fresno police stressing severity of fake threats towards schools
As police work to keep Fresno off of a growing list of cities associated with school shootings, they're stressing the dangers of fake threats.
DOJ: Fresno man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution
FRESNO, calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man pled guilty to distributing fentanyl to a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm with the intent of drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. According to court documents, in February 2021, Andres Nunez of Fresno delivered counterfeit M30 pills (Morphine Sulfate 30mg) laced […]
Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task Force arrested a man after finding a 9mm handgun and gang indicia on Wednesday morning. The South Monterey County Task Force served two search warrants in Greenfield and another in Salinas for firearms investigation, said police. In Greenfield, investigators found ammunition and gang indicia. A loaded 9mm The post Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say
Police say multiple shots were fired toward the victim, who was hit at least once in the upper torso.
Man arrested for murder of 19-year-old girlfriend in Cantua Creek, deputies say
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Cantua Creek. Deputies say the victim was his girlfriend and the mother of their child.
Another Scandal at the Jail
Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
DOJ: Fresno woman pleads guilty to fraud schemes
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno woman has pled guilty to two separate identity theft-related fraud schemes, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say that 30-year-old Sarah Jo Sumpter of Fresno pled guilty on Friday, October 7 to one count of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. According to court […]
Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives searching for murder suspects
It's been more than a year since the murder of 50-year-old Richard Harris. A reward is being offered to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.
