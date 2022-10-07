BRAWLEY — The Imperial County Farm Bureau held the Annual Dinner and Celebration of Agriculture the evening of Thursday October 6. According to a press release, the Farm Bureau rebranded this year from a meeting to a dinner that celebrated the agricultural contributions of the Imperial Valley to the world. "We recognize that every year, not just this year, is a hard year to be in the agriculture industry, and we wanted an event that celebrates all that we, as Imperial Valley agriculturists, do to help feed the world," said Cierra Allen, policy & communications director at the Imperial County Farm Bureau.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO