Holtville, CA

Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Queen two day event

One of the most waited events is finally here and it's a two-day event. The event starts on Friday, October 7 at the Brawley Cattle Call rodeo 7:00 p.m. and the following day at 10:00 a.m.
BRAWLEY, CA
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms take the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Periodic thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week as a low pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border. While rainfall chances and coverage may vary more significantly on a daily basis, gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will be far more common. Otherwise, temperatures will remain within a few degrees of normal through next week.
YUMA, AZ
Imperial, CA
Education
City
Blythe, CA
Holtville, CA
Education
City
Brawley, CA
City
Holtville, CA
Imperial, CA
Football
Holtville, CA
Football
Imperial, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
City
Imperial, CA
Local
California Football
Holtville, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
El Centro de la Raza marks 50 years and buys a roller rink

As people across the country celebrate Latino Heritage Month, a longtime cultural institution in Seattle is marking 50 years. On Saturday, El Centro de la Raza, the Beacon Hill nonprofit, is throwing a community gala at the Washington Convention Center to celebrate its decades of service.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Pablo Moreno
Active weather day means lots of wonderful photos from our viewers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An active weather day across the Desert Southwest earlier this afternoon brought us rain, gusty winds, dust, and even hail. Take a look at what some of our viewers caught during and after the storm.
YUMA, AZ
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms

The cleanup from Thursday night's haboob continues into Friday. "The dust storm we experienced is because of a thunderstorm," explains Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson. "Those thunderstorms were in Imperial County. As they traveled towards the west, they were picking up sand and dust." "If the thunderstorm is strong enough and you can have a strong
ENVIRONMENT
Imperial County Farm Bureau's Annual Dinner forges through unexpected weather to honor awardees

BRAWLEY — The Imperial County Farm Bureau held the Annual Dinner and Celebration of Agriculture the evening of Thursday October 6. According to a press release, the Farm Bureau rebranded this year from a meeting to a dinner that celebrated the agricultural contributions of the Imperial Valley to the world. "We recognize that every year, not just this year, is a hard year to be in the agriculture industry, and we wanted an event that celebrates all that we, as Imperial Valley agriculturists, do to help feed the world," said Cierra Allen, policy & communications director at the Imperial County Farm Bureau.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Probe Shows El Centro Kidnap Attempt Unfounded

EL CENTRO — An El Centro police investigation has determined that an alleged kidnapping attempt of a female juvenile on Sept. 11 in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Circle was unfounded. The determination resulted from an exhaustive examination of the evidence, review of surveillance footage, as well as interviews...
EL CENTRO, CA

