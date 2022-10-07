Read full article on original website
Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Queen two day event
One of the most waited events is finally here and it's a two-day event. The event starts on Friday, October 7 at the Brawley Cattle Call rodeo 7:00 p.m. and the following day at 10:00 a.m. The post Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Queen two day event appeared first on KYMA.
Tacos and Tunes holds a big comeback in Downtown Yuma
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10:00am to 9:00pm, the City of Yuma and their sponsors hosts Tacos and Tunes. The post Tacos and Tunes holds a big comeback in Downtown Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Massive sandstorm whips Imperial Valley and Northern Baja California
sky was super clear and you go nothing is going to happen," said Ojeda. "And my other cousin shows up and he goes outside, and now his hair is almost blowing off it’s so crazy and the sky is all brown, you couldn’t see an inch in front of you.”
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms take the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Periodic thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week as a low pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border. While rainfall chances and coverage may vary more significantly on a daily basis, gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will be far more common. Otherwise, temperatures will remain within a few degrees of normal through next week.
Dust storms choke inland Southern California
Dust storm swept parts of inland Southern California on Thursday, creating near-zero visibility conditions.
El Centro de la Raza marks 50 years and buys a roller rink
As people across the country celebrate Latino Heritage Month, a longtime cultural institution in Seattle is marking 50 years. On Saturday, El Centro de la Raza, the Beacon Hill nonprofit, is throwing a community gala at the Washington Convention Center to celebrate its decades of service. The event will be livestreamed.
Tacos and Tunes returns for this weekend, but in a new location
Tacos and Tunes is back, but at a new location. Get your taste-buds ready for an array of flavors from various restaurants. The post Tacos and Tunes returns for this weekend, but in a new location appeared first on KYMA.
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
Active weather day means lots of wonderful photos from our viewers
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An active weather day across the Desert Southwest earlier this afternoon brought us rain, gusty winds, dust, and even hail. Take a look at what some of our viewers caught during and after the storm. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KYMA KECY is committed to...
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms
The cleanup from Thursday night's haboob continues into Friday. "The dust storm we experienced is because of a thunderstorm," explains Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson. "Those thunderstorms were in Imperial County. As they traveled towards the west, they were picking up sand and dust." "If the thunderstorm is strong enough and you can have a strong The post First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms appeared first on KESQ.
Update on the Perez-Arzola twins murder case
One of the two 22-year-old twin brothers charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Yuma boy is heading to trial. The post Update on the Perez-Arzola twins murder case appeared first on KYMA.
City of El Centro highlights $5.7 million in Gomez Park improvements.
EL CENTRO — On the morning of Wednesday October 5, the City of El Centro came together to celebrate a grant offer of $5.7 million dollars for special renovations to David Gomez Park. For many years, David Gomez Park has been a beloved space for the City of El...
Imperial County Farm Bureau's Annual Dinner forges through unexpected weather to honor awardees
BRAWLEY — The Imperial County Farm Bureau held the Annual Dinner and Celebration of Agriculture the evening of Thursday October 6. According to a press release, the Farm Bureau rebranded this year from a meeting to a dinner that celebrated the agricultural contributions of the Imperial Valley to the world. "We recognize that every year, not just this year, is a hard year to be in the agriculture industry, and we wanted an event that celebrates all that we, as Imperial Valley agriculturists, do to help feed the world," said Cierra Allen, policy & communications director at the Imperial County Farm Bureau.
Two arrested for attempting to smuggle over 60 pounds of fentanyl through Yuma
Two people were arrested after state troopers found over 60 pounds of suspected fentanyl were found in a car near Yuma, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).
Over 200 pounds of meth found in tractor trailer on Highway 86 checkpoint
One person was arrested after Border Patrol agents found a large amount of meth in a tractor trailer, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Yuma’s local law enforcement agencies brings community together at 20th annual G.A.I.N. event
October is Crime Prevention Month. Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) was an event held by police agencies statewide. The post Yuma’s local law enforcement agencies brings community together at 20th annual G.A.I.N. event appeared first on KYMA.
Probe Shows El Centro Kidnap Attempt Unfounded
EL CENTRO — An El Centro police investigation has determined that an alleged kidnapping attempt of a female juvenile on Sept. 11 in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Circle was unfounded. The determination resulted from an exhaustive examination of the evidence, review of surveillance footage, as well as interviews...
Man accused of allegedly defrauding victims offered plea deal
The man accused of allegedly defrauding victims out of hundreds-of-thousands of dollars will be offered a plea deal. The post Man accused of allegedly defrauding victims offered plea deal appeared first on KYMA.
