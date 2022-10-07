Read full article on original website
Related
KMJ
Candlelight Vigil to Honor Family Kidnapped, Killed in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is hosting a multi-day candlelight vigil in honor of the Singh Family who was kidnapped and killed earlier this week. According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the family is believed to have been killed on the same day they were kidnapped, which was on Monday.
KMJ
Man Killed Wednesday Walking on Hwy 41 in Fresno Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KM/JFOX26) — The man hit and killed on Hwy 41 in Fresno Wednesday morning has been identified as 54-year-old David Preciado of Fresno. Fresno CHP officers were called out to Highway 41, right above McKinley Avenue, for reports of a car hitting a person on the highway.
Comments / 0