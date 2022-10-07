Read full article on original website
Candidates For Illinois Governor Offer Ideas For Gun Control
With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal court challenging a variety of Illinois’ gun laws, including the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act. During...
Crime Reduction Task Force Debates Sentencing
The Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force, made up of Illinois lawmakers and stakeholders, are discussing how Illinois handles the sentencing of criminals. The task force recently met for the first time and discussed several topics, including sentencing in Illinois. Ben Ruddell of the ACLU of Illinois addressed term lengths for...
Illinois AG Disappointed With ICC In ComEd Decision
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is disappointed after the Illinois Commerce Commission decided not to revisit its decision to order ComEd to refund 38-million-dollars to customers. Raoul believes that amount is seven-million-dollars short. However, the ICC denied a request for rehearing an argument that customers should receive larger refunds after...
Federal Food Help Now Available For Thousands Impacted By Ian
Hundreds of thousands of low-income Floridians stand to benefit from a federal food assistance program as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Florida’s request for help from the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. “D-SNAP” is for residents who aren’t receiving regular SNAP benefits. The Florida Department of Children and Families estimates over 740-thousand households may be eligible for the program. It’s being rolled out in phases and people can start applying by visiting the DCF website.
Strong to Severe Storms Possible in Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday
There’s potential that Central Illinois could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a couple of waves of thunderstorms are expected to track across Central Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe,...
Ernest “Leon” Eastin, 61
Ernest “Leon” Eastin, of Geff, Illinois, passed away on October 10, 2022 at the St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana leaving a huge hole in the lives of his loved ones. He was born March 16, 1961 to Felix Leon and Lillie Mae (Sharp) Eastin. He left this...
Sheila Joan Reed, 69
Shelia Joan Reed, 69, of Windsor, IL passed with peace and grace on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home with her family by her side. Shelia was born on February 5, 1953, in Shelbyville, the daughter of Robert and Lorene (Montgomery) Gaston. Shelia and Larry Reed were married on October 30, 1971 and were blessed with 24 wonderful years before his early passing in 1995. For over 30 years, Shelia was a familiar face in several of the local banks. She served as the assistant branch manager for the Shelby County State Bank for many years, she also worked at a local Windsor bank and in the Windsor Grade School as a paraprofessional. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, Olney Memorial VFW Auxiliary Post 4226, TOPS Club and W.H.A.T (Windsor Happenings Around Town). Shelia enjoyed listening to Christian music, dancing with friends at Penn Station in Arthur and time shared with her loved ones, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There are a couple of words that come to mind when we think of Shelia; compassionate and loving. Shelia always had an open heart and arms for anyone who needed conversation, a helping hand or even something to eat. She loved to give her time and her focus to others and was always willing to give just a little bit more. She was truly selfless.
