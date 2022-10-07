Shelia Joan Reed, 69, of Windsor, IL passed with peace and grace on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home with her family by her side. Shelia was born on February 5, 1953, in Shelbyville, the daughter of Robert and Lorene (Montgomery) Gaston. Shelia and Larry Reed were married on October 30, 1971 and were blessed with 24 wonderful years before his early passing in 1995. For over 30 years, Shelia was a familiar face in several of the local banks. She served as the assistant branch manager for the Shelby County State Bank for many years, she also worked at a local Windsor bank and in the Windsor Grade School as a paraprofessional. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, Olney Memorial VFW Auxiliary Post 4226, TOPS Club and W.H.A.T (Windsor Happenings Around Town). Shelia enjoyed listening to Christian music, dancing with friends at Penn Station in Arthur and time shared with her loved ones, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There are a couple of words that come to mind when we think of Shelia; compassionate and loving. Shelia always had an open heart and arms for anyone who needed conversation, a helping hand or even something to eat. She loved to give her time and her focus to others and was always willing to give just a little bit more. She was truly selfless.

WINDSOR, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO