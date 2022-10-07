Read full article on original website
Google looking to stem flow of users from Android to iOS: claim
With the Pixel 7 and seven Pro smartphones, considered one of Google’s most important goals seems to be stemming the move of customers from Android to iOS, a know-how analyst with the corporate Counterpoint Research claims. In a blog post, Maurice Klaehne supplied figures to indicate that within the...
The MacRumors Show: Can Google Finally Beat Apple With Pixel Watch?
Following the “Made by Google” launch occasion final week, we speak by way of how the Pixel Watch, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Tablet examine to Apple’s gadgets on the most recent episode of The MacRumors Show podcast. The Pixel Watch contains a placing spherical...
iPhone 15 tipped to come with an upgraded 5G chip
It’s nonetheless very early days for iPhone 15 rumors – what with the iPhone 14 solely launching final month – however we’re beginning to hear just a few whispers about what to anticipate subsequent 12 months. The newest prediction of notice issues the 5G modem contained in the iPhone 15.
Apple might release iPadOS 16.1 alongside new hardware very soon
IOS 16 brings a slew of latest options to your iPhone. You now have higher lock display customization and the power to. edit and unsend messages in iMessage. Your cellphone now additionally helps Apple. passkeys, providing you with a safer technique to log into your favourite websites and apps with...
Google Tensor G2 To Offer Better Battery Life & Connectivity
Google didn’t reveal an excessive amount of details about the Tensor G2 SoC through the Pixel 7 sequence launch. According to a brand new report, although, the Google Tensor G2 is not going to solely provide higher battery life to the Pixel 7 sequence (in comparison with its predecessor), however higher connectivity as properly.
Google Nest Hub is 45% off at Walmart for October Prime Day
The new Prime Day, dubbed the Amazon Early Access Sale, is going on this week, and identical to in the course of the common Prime Day, different retailers are giving Amazon a run for its cash. Take this Google Nest Hub deal: The sensible dwelling machine is just $55 proper now, down from its traditional $100. If you’ve been desirous to improve however haven’t wished to fork over that a lot money, that is your probability. Grab this deal earlier than Walmart’s Rollback Sale is over.
AI belongs on the street alongside cops, researchers urge
‘RoboCop’ was brutal satire about policing, however a group of researchers at a U.S. nationwide lab may even see it as the way forward for regulation enforcement, in keeping with the digital rights advocacy group Electronic Frontier Foundation. An autonomous synthetic intelligence that may take the wheel throughout chases,...
Shocking! Dangerous AirTag BANNED! Check bad news for Apple
Apple AirTag has been banned by Lufthansa airways from all passengers’ baggage. Check particulars right here. Apple Airtag has been banned by Germany’s Lufthansa airways from all passengers’ baggage. The system has been termed harmful and must be turned off by the airline. Lufthansa knowledgeable about the identical by replying to a question raised by a Twitter consumer named David Thomas (@djthomashome). “@lufthansa Rumour is spreading that #Lufthansa has #banned #airtags from checked baggage = is that this hearsay appropriate? = are @Apple AirTags banned out of your flights? = thanks,” @djthomashome tweeted.
How will 6G transform the workplace?
The subsequent technology of connectivity is on the horizon, promising to supply lightning quick speeds that can change the best way individuals use their gadgets. The innovation of 6G isn’t nearly speeds, although. The subsequent technology expertise will go far past 5G’s capabilities, opening the door to a number of use instances tough to think about right this moment.
Pixel Buds Pro Gets Sweet New 5-Band EQ
In mid-September, code was found within the Pixel Buds app that pointed to the upcoming arrival of a 5-band EQ for the Pixel Buds Pro, in addition to a brand new left/proper steadiness management. As introduced this morning, this replace has formally arrived and is now rolling out “slowly” to customers.
Banks Leveraging AI to Fight Payment Fraud
Digital fraud is as outdated because the web itself, and unhealthy actors repeatedly develop new strategies whereas refining outdated ones. Fraudsters can deploy old school confidence schemes on a far larger scale than they’ll in individual, with fraudsters leveraging social engineering and phishing schemes to persuade victims to surrender info of their very own accord. Other unhealthy actors wield high-tech strategies comparable to botnets, brute power assaults and credential stuffing, automating these techniques through synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine studying (ML) to conduct 1000’s of assaults each hour.
iPhone 14 crash detection feature triggering 911 calls from roller coasters
A brand new characteristic on Apple’s newest iPhone is outwardly sensing these driving curler coasters need assistance from emergency companies. According to Apple, if an iPhone 14 detects a automobile crash, an alert will immediate the person that the telephone will mechanically name 911 after 20 seconds except you cancel it.
These are the Chromebooks Designed for Cloud Gaming
Google launched three new Chromebooks this week from three completely different manufacturers, with every designed to take full benefit of the gaming library up within the cloud. There’s the Acer Chromebook 516 GE (pictured above), ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook. At the entry...
Apple’s New iPhone Taps Into Our Single Biggest Fear
Gone are the times when minor digital camera updates, sleeker-looking consumer interfaces, and purple-finishes have been sufficient to warrant a $1000 cellphone improve. Now, your new iPhone will include a Lockdown mode (in case you want safety in opposition to cyberattacks), a satellite tv for pc Emergency SOS (for when you end up within the woods with no sign), and even a Walking Steadiness characteristic – so you may all the time know if you’re at an elevated danger of falling.
Canvs AI Launches ‘Connector’ for Forsta Platform
Canvs AI Launches ‘Connector’ for Forsta Platform. Text analytics specialist Canvs AI has launched a connector for the Forsta Survey platform, enabling customers to import responses to open-ended questions, together with related cross-tab knowledge, immediately into Canvs for evaluation. New York-based Canvs makes use of a patented AI...
Apple’s iPhone 14 Is Calling 911 When Users Ride Roller Coasters. Here’s Why – NBC New York
Several new iPhone 14 customers might have gotten a fright whereas on a curler coaster experience, however not for the explanation you would possibly anticipate. The Wall Street Journal studies that the iPhone 14’s automobile crash detection expertise, which routinely alerts 911 if it senses a collision, has been mistakenly figuring out curler coaster rides for severe accidents.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 Trn1 Instances Powered by AWS-Designed Trainium Chips
Trn1 cases powered by AWS Trainium chips ship the very best efficiency on deep studying coaching of widespread machine studying fashions on AWS, whereas providing as much as 50% cost-to-train financial savings over comparable GPU-based cases. PyTorch, Helixon, and Money Forward amongst clients and companions utilizing Trn1 cases. SEATTLE, October...
iPhones calling 911 from owners’ pockets on rollercoasters | iPhone
Apple’s latest cellphone has been mechanically calling emergency companies from the pockets of individuals driving rollercoasters within the US, mistaking the bumps and jerks of the rides as automotive crashes. The newest iPhone 14, in addition to newer Apple watches, contains a feature that detects the indicators and vibrations...
Ageless and scandal-proof: Chinese tech groups bank on virtual influencers
China’s movie star influencers Viya and Li Jiaqi — aka Austin Li the “lipstick king” — used to draw tens of millions of buyers to ecommerce platforms, however scandals and their subsequent disappearances uncovered the dangers of crossing the Chinese Communist occasion. Enter the digital...
Apple’s roadmap for shifting production outside of China
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out in the present day with some new predictions on how Apple can proceed to cut back its reliance on China. According to Kuo, Apple is adjusting its “supply chain management strategy” in response to the continuing “de-globalization trend.”. Based on latest...
