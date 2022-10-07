Two AFC teams trying to win their third game of the season will face off in a Week 5 showdown as the Cleveland Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The home team went down to the wire with the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 4 before suffering a disappointing 23-20 loss. Meanwhile, the Chargers will try to overcome early-season inconsistency and injury woes and ride the wave after a 34-24 win against the Houston Texans last week. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO