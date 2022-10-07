ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Lakers whose stock has plummeted this preseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have played four preseason games thus far and are two-thirds through the games that do not count before the regular season begins. Los Angeles is 1-3 in the four preseason games and have shown some positive signs throughout. However, it has not been all positive for...
3 key takeaways for Milwaukee Bucks following games in Abu Dhabi

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks took part in two games in Abu Dhabi this week, playing the first NBA games ever played in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf. The Bucks have been familiar with trailblazing NBA games on foreign soil, as they also participated in the NBA’s first regular season game in Paris in 2020.
Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets

It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
