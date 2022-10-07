Read full article on original website
3 Lakers whose stock has plummeted this preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have played four preseason games thus far and are two-thirds through the games that do not count before the regular season begins. Los Angeles is 1-3 in the four preseason games and have shown some positive signs throughout. However, it has not been all positive for...
3 key takeaways for Milwaukee Bucks following games in Abu Dhabi
The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks took part in two games in Abu Dhabi this week, playing the first NBA games ever played in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf. The Bucks have been familiar with trailblazing NBA games on foreign soil, as they also participated in the NBA’s first regular season game in Paris in 2020.
Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets
It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Back to school: 5 jobs Matt Rhule would crush once he returns to the college game
With Matt Rhule out as the Carolina Panthers head coach, he becomes a top candidate for many vacancies in the college game. It took a few years, but Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper finally learned that Matt Rhule is a college coach and not cut out for the NFL. This...
Quick Hits: Young Guys Impress During Bye Week, Plan Without Donaldson, Injuries + More
WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss this week's game against Baylor.
Detroit Tigers continue to restructure front office
Scott Harris, the Detroit Tigers’ new president of baseball operations, is continuing to restructure the team’s front office, the Detroit
