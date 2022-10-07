Read full article on original website
Temperatures to Drop Below Freezing as Widespread Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory Issued
Chicagoans will get a taste of winter-like weather much earlier than many anticipated, with widespread frost and temperatures below freezing possible to kick off the weekend. With sub-freezing temperatures expected in several communities, a freeze warning has been issued from 1 to 7 a.m. Saturday in DeKalb, Kane Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties. Separately, a frost advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 a.m. in southern and Cook counties, as well as DuPage County, according to the National Weather Service.
Grab your thermals! Frost and freezing temps coming
–The CHILLIEST NIGHT OF THE FALL 2022 SEASON TO DATE is ahead tonight. –The first widespread frost and freezing temps are expected west and south of Chicago with night with temps dropping as low as around 30 coldest inland locations–i.e. toward the Fox Valley, DeKalb and Rockford and south to Morris, Kankakee, Rensselaer, IN, etc.
Lack of rain affecting area rivers
With little rain these days, area rivers, are startlingly low in some places. On the Illinois, all National Weather Service measuring stations show lower depths, but in some spots...it's very low. On Saturday morning, the Illinois at Ottawa was about 459 feet. But, down river at La Salle, it's only 10.5 feet deep. At Henry, it's 14 feet, and, way east in Morris, it's about 5 feet.
Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall
LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.
Watch: 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish Line
Did you or someone you know finish the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 9? Check out the finish line cam below, separated by time and taken between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on race day. Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Chicago Marathon Finish Line:...
Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
Hunter's Moon Will Peak This Weekend. Here's When You Can See it Glow in Chicago
October's full moon will cast a glow imbued with tints of red and orange across Chicago this weekend — which is pretty on brand with spooky season. Dubbed as the Hunter's Moon, the celestial phenomenon will reach its peak illumination just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Similar to September's full...
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
Emily Sisson Smashes American Record in 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish
Emily Sisson entered the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon looking to challenge the American record - and that's exactly what she did. Sisson not only broke the American record but finished just minutes behind winner Ruth Chepngetich, who raced just seconds under a world record finish. Sisson's official time...
‘It was madness’: Passengers of Metro Detroit train left without water, heat for hours
Passengers on an Amtrak train departing Metro Detroit were left in the dark, with no running water or heat for hours on end as the train experienced a series of mechanical issues. Dana Thomas and her family from Ypsilanti boarded train 351 in Dearborn just before 7:00 a.m. Friday. They...
Firewater BBQ Opening Fifth Location in Lake Zurich
The new restaurant will open in early spring 2023, along with more eateries
3 injured in shooting near Ohio Street Feeder ramp
CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp. According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed […]
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Wheelchair Elite Athlete: Aaron Pike
The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon tallies as Aaron Pike's return to the city after he landed third place in the event's 2021 running. Pike broke out onto the field in 2012 when he sailed under the course record at Grandma’s Marathon, finishing runner up in 1:22:25. More...
Why This Winter Could Be Pivotal Moment in the Pandemic, According to Chicago Doctor
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, many Americans have resumed pre-pandemic activities and many mitigation measures that were a mainstay of the early days of the pandemic are no longer in place. After the winter of 2021 saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the then-recently spread...
Harry Styles Set to Play Rescheduled Concert Monday
Harry Styles will take to the stage at the United Center Monday after canceling a performance last week just hours before the show was set to begin. Styles' concert originally scheduled for Thursday evening was ultimately rescheduled for Monday after the United Center announced a "band/crew illness." Tickets for the postponed show are now valid for the Oct. 10 date, though fans were also given the option for a refund.
MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, last seen in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Loop earlier this month. Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicago on Oct. 2. Officials said Kandikova is 5 feet, 7...
Metra: Train hit car, two taken to hospital
CHICAGO — A Metra train hit a car in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the train company. Two people — both from the car that was hit — were taken to the hospital. Both victims are in serious, but not life-threatening condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The collision happened […]
Chicago Suburb Named Among Safest US Cities for Trick-or-Treating. Read the Full List
With Halloween less than one month away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to...
