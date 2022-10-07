ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Temperatures to Drop Below Freezing as Widespread Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory Issued

Chicagoans will get a taste of winter-like weather much earlier than many anticipated, with widespread frost and temperatures below freezing possible to kick off the weekend. With sub-freezing temperatures expected in several communities, a freeze warning has been issued from 1 to 7 a.m. Saturday in DeKalb, Kane Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties. Separately, a frost advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 a.m. in southern and Cook counties, as well as DuPage County, according to the National Weather Service.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Grab your thermals! Frost and freezing temps coming

–The CHILLIEST NIGHT OF THE FALL 2022 SEASON TO DATE is ahead tonight. –The first widespread frost and freezing temps are expected west and south of Chicago with night with temps dropping as low as around 30 coldest inland locations–i.e. toward the Fox Valley, DeKalb and Rockford and south to Morris, Kankakee, Rensselaer, IN, etc.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Lack of rain affecting area rivers

With little rain these days, area rivers, are startlingly low in some places. On the Illinois, all National Weather Service measuring stations show lower depths, but in some spots...it's very low. On Saturday morning, the Illinois at Ottawa was about 459 feet. But, down river at La Salle, it's only 10.5 feet deep. At Henry, it's 14 feet, and, way east in Morris, it's about 5 feet.
MORRIS, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.   
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Watch: 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish Line

Did you or someone you know finish the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 9? Check out the finish line cam below, separated by time and taken between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on race day. Chicago Marathon Finish Line: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Chicago Marathon Finish Line:...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 injured in shooting near Ohio Street Feeder ramp

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp. According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Harry Styles Set to Play Rescheduled Concert Monday

Harry Styles will take to the stage at the United Center Monday after canceling a performance last week just hours before the show was set to begin. Styles' concert originally scheduled for Thursday evening was ultimately rescheduled for Monday after the United Center announced a "band/crew illness." Tickets for the postponed show are now valid for the Oct. 10 date, though fans were also given the option for a refund.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, last seen in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Loop earlier this month. Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicago on Oct. 2. Officials said Kandikova is 5 feet, 7...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Metra: Train hit car, two taken to hospital

CHICAGO — A Metra train hit a car in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the train company. Two people — both from the car that was hit — were taken to the hospital. Both victims are in serious, but not life-threatening condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The collision happened […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

