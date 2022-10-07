Read full article on original website
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
Cleveland Browns game ends in heartbreak loss to Los Angeles Chargers with Cade York miss
CLEVELAND — The Browns once again found themselves in a shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers. They once again found themselves on the wrong end of that shootout. Exactly 364 days after they played a game in which they combined for 89 points, the two teams met again Sunday in Cleveland. Once again,...
Another stellar Nick Chubb performance wasted: Browns vs. Chargers Takeaways
CLEVELAND — The run was vintage Nick Chubb. The Browns running back took the handoff at the Los Angeles Chargers 41 and ran to the right behind the pulling block of left guard Joel Bitonio. Chubb avoided the diving grab of linebacker Drue Tranquill about four yards behind the line, the grasp of...
Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Prediction poll for Week 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Browns come home to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Browns are coming off a bad 23-20 loss, where Nick Chubb’s 119 rushing yards on 18 carries wasn’t enough. The Chargers come off a solid 34-24 win, behind Justin Herbert’s 340 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Browns falter in loss to Chargers: Takeaways from Sunday’s game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to 2-3 on Sunday following a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal after the Chargers failed to convert a fourth down from their own 45-yard line and the Chargers moved to 3-2. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe broke down the loss to the Chargers following the game on Sunday. They discussed the struggles of the defense stopping the run, Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making and playcalling and the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Jaguars Fall to 3rd Place in AFC South After Sloppy Loss vs. Texans
The Jaguars have fallen off a cliff in the AFC South standings thanks to their two-game losing streak.
numberfire.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out for Chargers in Week 5
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Browns. Allen missed practice all week once again due to his hamstring injury which forced him to miss the last three contests. Now, the veteran is sitting out his fourth consecutive game. It's unclear when he'll be back, and Mike Williams will be the No. 1 pass-catching option in Allen's stead.
NFL・
Texans takeaways: Houston flips script in 4th quarter for 1st win
The Houston Texans notched their ninth straight victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers will head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. It is a great time to look at our NFL odds series and deliver a Chargers-Browns prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off a 34-24 road victory over the Houston...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Cowboys suffocate Rams, Chargers edge Browns, more top plays
The New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers in London to open the fifth Sunday of the NFL season. Then the Buffalo Bills hammered Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held on to beat the Atlanta Falcons. In the late afternoon window, the Cowboys...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Browns vs. Chargers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-1 against the Cleveland Browns since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Los Angeles is on the road again on Sunday and plays against Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 9 at FirstEnergy Stadium. If the game is anything like the Chargers' 47-42 victory from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/9/22)
The 2-2 Cleveland Browns take on the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers today, Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. Winning is at a fever pitch in the city after the Cleveland Guardians swept the AL Wild Card Series in dramatic fashion Saturday. Hayden Grove reported that...
