ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns falter in loss to Chargers: Takeaways from Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to 2-3 on Sunday following a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal after the Chargers failed to convert a fourth down from their own 45-yard line and the Chargers moved to 3-2. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe broke down the loss to the Chargers following the game on Sunday. They discussed the struggles of the defense stopping the run, Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making and playcalling and the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out for Chargers in Week 5

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Browns. Allen missed practice all week once again due to his hamstring injury which forced him to miss the last three contests. Now, the veteran is sitting out his fourth consecutive game. It's unclear when he'll be back, and Mike Williams will be the No. 1 pass-catching option in Allen's stead.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Weeden
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Cowboys suffocate Rams, Chargers edge Browns, more top plays

The New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers in London to open the fifth Sunday of the NFL season. Then the Buffalo Bills hammered Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held on to beat the Atlanta Falcons. In the late afternoon window, the Cowboys...
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns vs. Chargers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-1 against the Cleveland Browns since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Los Angeles is on the road again on Sunday and plays against Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 9 at FirstEnergy Stadium. If the game is anything like the Chargers' 47-42 victory from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Nfl#American Football#Berea#Firstenergy Stadium#Falcons
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/9/22)

The 2-2 Cleveland Browns take on the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers today, Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. Winning is at a fever pitch in the city after the Cleveland Guardians swept the AL Wild Card Series in dramatic fashion Saturday. Hayden Grove reported that...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy