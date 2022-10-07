ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

US Vs. OPEC? White House Responds To OPEC+ Reduction In Oil Output

The White House on Wednesday responded to OPEC+'s historic reduction of oil, to which President Joe Biden said he is disappointed in the shortsighted decision by the coalition to cut production quotas in the current uncertain macro and geopolitical environment. The White House also said the Department of Energy will...
POTUS
CNN

Smerconish: Is OPEC+ meddling?

When gas prices rise and fall, so does Presidential disapproval. By reducing the world’s oil supply by 2% just weeks before the midterms, is OPEC+ – which includes the Saudis and Russia – trying to influence the election? Unlike 2016 – it’s all out in the open.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

OPEC Production Cuts Could Have Major Political Fallout

President Biden has had to deal with a lot in the first two years of his presidency. Between the pandemic, inflation, and a war in Eastern Europe that has no signs of abating anytime soon, the President has had a lot on his plate. Arguably the biggest part of the...
POTUS
Hutch Post

How will OPEC+ cuts affect gas prices, inflation?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

