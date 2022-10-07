Read full article on original website
Morgan Lewis Adds International Aviation Finance Lawyer Team
Morgan Lewis is adding an eight-lawyer EMEA and Asia-Pacific team with three partners to its global aviation practice in London, Dubai, and Singapore, the firm announced Monday. The team will deal with cross border financing, leasing, and restructuring issues in the aviation industry, according to Morgan Lewis. The three partners...
Baker McKenzie Recruits Texas Data Privacy, Cybersecurity Lawyer
Rachel Ehlers has joined Baker McKenzie as a partner in the intellectual property and technology practice in Texas, the law firm said Tuesday. Ehlers advises on data privacy and cybersecurity issues, cross-border transfers, and data incident and breach response, the firm said. She represents clients in security program development and...
Hybrid Law Firm Rimon Enters ‘Buying Mode’ Off Remote Work Boom
Firm saw 50% revenue growth in 2020, 2021, founding partner says. 200-lawyer Rimon looks to merge with firms as large as 120 attorneys. Rimon P.C., a 14-year-old “hybrid” law firm that’s embraced remote work in its office-lite business model, is looking to get bigger as competitors urge lawyers to return to in-person work.
Labor Department Moves to Change Worker Classification Rule (3)
The Biden administration has issued a highly anticipated proposal on how it will approach independent contractor status under federal wage law, its second attempt to undo a Trump-era standard that it says leaves workers vulnerable to misclassification. The proposal, released Tuesday by the US Labor Department, clarifies when workers should...
Three Firms Lead Brookfield’s $2 Billion Primary Wave Music Deal
Paul, Weiss advised Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on its $2 billion deal with publisher Primary Wave Music to invest in music copyrights. Paul Hastings advised Primary Wave on the deal, which calls for Brookfield to acquire a significant minority stake in Primary Wave and commit $1.7 billion to fund a permanent capital vehicle focused on acquiring music rights from “iconic” acts.
Arent Fox Schiff Takes on Tax Practice Partner in Washington
Shira Helstrom has joined Arent Fox Schiff LLP as a partner in the tax practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Helstrom was previously a part of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, where she served in the tax practice and tax-exempt organizations group, Arent Fox said. She advises clients...
Verizon Promotes Legal Chief to New Global Services Presidency
Verizon Communications Inc. is promoting general counsel Craig Silliman to the new role of president of global services, including real estate, supply chain, finance, technology, security and public policy, the company announced Tuesday. Deputy counsel Vandana Venkatesh will replace Silliman as legal chief, Verizon said. “These moves will accelerate our...
Paul Clement’s New Firm Keeps Connection to Old Kirkland Cases
Clement’s firm has appeared in two cases with Kirkland & Ellis connections. High-profile appeals lawyer left firm in June over gun rights controversy. Heavyweight litigator Paul Clement is maintaining ties to clients from his old law firm, Kirkland & Ellis, even after his public exit over the firm’s stance against gun-rights cases.
Serena Ventures Joins MaC to Back Nigerian Data Firm Stears (1)
Stears will use funding to fuel geographic, product expansion. ’s venture capital firm is backing Nigerian data and insights firm Stears Inc. in a $3.3 million seed round led by. MaC Venture Capital. . The investment is one of just a handful in Africa for. Serena Ventures. , whose founder.
Late US Tax Filers Face Renewed Penalties After Covid Reprieve
Millions of Americans are racing to file their 2021 federal taxes before time runs out. The 19 million taxpayers who requested an extension on the April deadline have until Oct. 17 — because Oct. 15 falls on a Saturday — to submit their documents, leading to a mad dash for tax professionals and accountants as the due date approaches.
T-Mobile Decision Previews Changes to Labor Board Email Standard
While the federal labor board’s recent ruling on company email use in T-Mobile USA Inc. didn’t do much to change the employer-friendly legal standard, it did offer a roadmap for what the liberal majority might do next. The National Labor Relations Board found T-Mobile unlawfully disciplined a worker...
