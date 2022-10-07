ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Beautiful before badly needed rain

DETROIT – We have seen clouds streaming in this Monday morning trying to bring some early morning sprinkles here and there and that’s it. Those clouds should be mostly moving out just as the sun rises as you get going to work and school. Metro Detroit temperatures are mild under mostly cloudy skies in the lower 40s as you head out to chase the dog down or hustle to get into your car and only a few suburbs dipping down into those upper 30s. Again, we will be mostly dry as those sprinkles fade by 7 a.m.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Metro Detroit#Freeways#8 Mile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
HometownLife.com

Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start

Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Coldest temps of the season coming to Metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT – The change in the air is now here in Metro Detroit. The cold front has moved through, and the rain showers are gone along with it. Skies are going to stay mostly cloudy as temperatures continue to fall early this morning. The winds are a difference-maker, making it feel a few degrees cooler in that cool breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sunshine, warmer temperatures continue for Metro Detroit

High pressure continues to control the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday, meaning we will see more sunshine. Temperatures running a few degrees warmer as we get into the afternoon. High temperatures making it into the middle 60s for most everyone, which is close to average for this time in October.
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste

Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
HOMER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fall colors to peak in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula next week

The entire fall season is a beautiful one in Michigan, but it is arguably most beautiful when the color change reaches its peak -- when most of the bright green hues have transitioned to rich yellows and ambers we associate with the season. The time when the color change reaches...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy