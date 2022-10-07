DETROIT – We have seen clouds streaming in this Monday morning trying to bring some early morning sprinkles here and there and that’s it. Those clouds should be mostly moving out just as the sun rises as you get going to work and school. Metro Detroit temperatures are mild under mostly cloudy skies in the lower 40s as you head out to chase the dog down or hustle to get into your car and only a few suburbs dipping down into those upper 30s. Again, we will be mostly dry as those sprinkles fade by 7 a.m.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO