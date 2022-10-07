Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Beautiful before badly needed rain
DETROIT – We have seen clouds streaming in this Monday morning trying to bring some early morning sprinkles here and there and that’s it. Those clouds should be mostly moving out just as the sun rises as you get going to work and school. Metro Detroit temperatures are mild under mostly cloudy skies in the lower 40s as you head out to chase the dog down or hustle to get into your car and only a few suburbs dipping down into those upper 30s. Again, we will be mostly dry as those sprinkles fade by 7 a.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It was madness’: Passengers of Metro Detroit train left without water, heat for hours
Passengers on an Amtrak train departing Metro Detroit were left in the dark, with no running water or heat for hours on end as the train experienced a series of mechanical issues. Dana Thomas and her family from Ypsilanti boarded train 351 in Dearborn just before 7:00 a.m. Friday. They...
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
2 in critical condition after suspected drunk driver speeds through four-way stop, slams into 81-year-old man's truck in Monroe County
Authorities believe alcohol and speeding were factors in a Monroe County crash Saturday night that left two people, including an 81-year-old man, in critical condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
6,000 DTE customers without power in Clinton Twp. due to damage by animals, company says
According to DTE’s Outage Map, roughly 6,000 customers are in the dark after an unknown animal, possibly a pesky bird, damaged company equipment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County men critically injured in crash; were not wearing seat belts
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious injury traffic crash that took place in Bedford Township on Saturday at 10:12 p.m., men involved in the crash were reportedly not wearing seat belts. According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, James T. Martin,...
Detroit News
Clinton Township teen dies after being struck by car while riding bike
A 13-year-old died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday. Police are investigating the crash involving a black 2019 Kia Sportage. It occurred around 5:32 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Clinton River Road near Ammerst Drive. The 13-year-old from Clinton Township was crossing northbound across Clinton River Road...
Car hauler reportedly slams into I-94 overpass, causing traffic backups near Detroit Metro Airport
Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with big traffic trouble near Detroit Metro Airport Monday afternoon. WWJ traffic reported a crash involving a car hauler on northbound Merriman Road near I-94, affecting traffic trying to leave the airport via I-94.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
More clouds move in for Metro Detroit; sunshine returns for the start of the work week
It was another nice day to end our weekend with plenty of sunshine, and warmer temperatures working into this afternoon. But as we head through the evening, we will watch the clouds increase for just about everyone. Overnight tonight, we will have a very weak cold front move through the...
HometownLife.com
Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start
Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Coldest temps of the season coming to Metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT – The change in the air is now here in Metro Detroit. The cold front has moved through, and the rain showers are gone along with it. Skies are going to stay mostly cloudy as temperatures continue to fall early this morning. The winds are a difference-maker, making it feel a few degrees cooler in that cool breeze.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sunshine, warmer temperatures continue for Metro Detroit
High pressure continues to control the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday, meaning we will see more sunshine. Temperatures running a few degrees warmer as we get into the afternoon. High temperatures making it into the middle 60s for most everyone, which is close to average for this time in October.
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at the Michigan Department of Corrections’ most wanted escapees -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. These 23 people escaped from Michigan prisons or parole and are still missing. The Michigan Department of Corrections has a list of its most wanted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What you need to know about buying, transporting firewood as winter approaches
Whether you have a wood stove you use to heat your house or you enjoy throwing a log in your fireplace, it’s always good to know what you are actually burning when it comes to wood. After a tree has been cut down, the new logs can sometimes be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Freeze warning issued for SE Michigan through Saturday morning: What it means
The first freeze warning of the season has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan. The freeze warning covers the area through Saturday morning at 9 a.m., with temps expected to dip into the 30s, and even upper 20s in some areas. A freeze warning is issued when significant, widespread...
Popculture
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fall colors to peak in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula next week
The entire fall season is a beautiful one in Michigan, but it is arguably most beautiful when the color change reaches its peak -- when most of the bright green hues have transitioned to rich yellows and ambers we associate with the season. The time when the color change reaches...
Comments / 0