Loveland, OH

WHIO Dayton

Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
State
Ohio State
Crime & Safety
Hamilton, OH
Loveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
WRBI Radio

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora

— The identity of the victim of last Thursday’s deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on US 50 in Aurora has been released by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. 39-year-old Brian Brown was a resident of the nearby Heart House homeless shelter. That accident remains under investigation. (Original story...
AURORA, IN
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Homicide suspect shot, killed by officers in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A homicide suspect is dead after a confrontation with police in Fairfield Township Saturday night. It all began around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers and...
HAMILTON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township

COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

