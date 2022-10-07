Read full article on original website
Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support for Campbell County cheerleader seriously injured in crash
You didn’t have to look far Friday night on the sidelines of Ryle High School’s football field to see something was missing. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital. “Big part of the...
No injuries, but a close call for students after BB shatters Eaton school bus window
PREBLE COUNTY — It was a close call for students on an Eaton Community Schools bus earlier this week after a BB was shot and broke a window on a bus while several students were onboard. >>Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old indicted on charges. The shooting...
Neighborhood on edge after homicide suspect shot by police in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A neighborhood is on edge after a homicide suspect was fatally shot by police in Fairfield Township. On Saturday night, Steven Chrisman looked out the window and found his street, Tara Brooke Court, crawling with police armed with rifles. He could not believe his eyes.
PD: 31-year-old arrested for hitting officer with stolen car, fleeing in Cheviot
Kyle James, 31, is facing multiple charges after he struck a police officer with a stolen car while trying to evade the area Sunday morning.
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora
— The identity of the victim of last Thursday’s deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on US 50 in Aurora has been released by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. 39-year-old Brian Brown was a resident of the nearby Heart House homeless shelter. That accident remains under investigation. (Original story...
Police arrest suspect accused of hitting Cheviot officer, who then shot at him
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have arrested a suspect accused of hitting a police officer with a stolen vehicle. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Davis Street. Cheviot Police say they were called about a vehicle that was occupied and running in a homeowner’s driveway with an unknown white male inside.
PD: Child struck by vehicle in Bond Hill, suffering life-threatening injuries
The child was struck by a vehicle along Laidlaw Avenue in Bond Hill. The child suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition at Cincinnati Children's.
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
Police: Homicide suspect shot, killed by officers in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A homicide suspect is dead after a confrontation with police in Fairfield Township Saturday night. It all began around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers and...
Police: Suspect arrested after hitting officer while driving stolen car in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A Cheviot police officer was struck by a suspect in a stolen vehicle on Sunday morning, according to the Cheviot Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Cheviot police officers were alerted by a homeowner that a white 2015 white Subaru Outback was occupied and running in their driveway.
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Police: 1 person 'fatally wounded' in Hamilton
One person was 'fatally wounded' Saturday evening in Hamilton on Fairgrove Avenue after what began as a car accident turned into a felonious assault and ultimately a fatality.
Coroner: 19-year-old woman dies days after crash along I-75 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer along I-75 in Boone County last week. It happened on Oct. 4 around 12:04 a.m. when the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it stopped for an unknown reason just over a hillcrest.
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
Dearborn County Sheriff identifies the pedestrian struck and killed on Thursday morning
Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry released the identification of the victim in Thursday mornings fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 50 in Aurora. The victim has been identified as Brian D. Brown, a 39-year-old from Aurora Indiana and resident of the Heart House shelter on U.S. 50. According to...
Police: Two transported to hospital after crash into pole in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A vehicle overturned and hit a pole on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill, Monday morning. Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Glenway and Fairbanks avenues, where a vehicle was found overturned and a utility pole on the ground. Two people were transported to...
Police: 8-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by car in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Bond Hill. It happened around 2 p.m. when officers responded to the 1100 block of Laidlaw Avenue to investigate a serious injury traffic crash. Police said a...
Middletown police searching for suspects involved in dirt bike theft
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The search is on for two suspects involved in allegedly breaking into a garage in Middletown and stealing dirt bikes. The whole ordeal was captured on a neighbor's security camera that shows the entire theft taking place. "Most of the break-ins are from cars and stuff...
