State: Gov. Hochul Announces 27 Municipalities Selected to Participate in ‘Clean Water’ Program

State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and to use all available tools to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities, from COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Stay up to date on your vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
