Oklahoma State

KLAW 101

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Experts Predict A Lack Of Fall Foliage This Year In Oklahoma

This is by far both my favorite time of the year. After a hot summer, I welcome the cooler temperatures and pull my hoodies from the closet with joy. The thought my feet won't melt on motorcycle trips through our state's trails. It's a glorious time of the year, but 2022 likely won't provide that picturesque tell-tale sign fall has arrived.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Lawton Ambucs Pancake Day Will Be In November

Just like it happens each year when the temps cool off and fall starts to actually set into Southwest Oklahoma, the Lawton Chapter of Ambucs is gearing up to host their annual Pancake Day at Great Plains Coliseum. If you've never been, make this the year you join in for a great cause.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

OKC Opening Haunted Union Station for Tours This Month

Since it's officially the spooky season, everyone is getting into the spirit by offering as much fun as possible. OKC is even hopping on a trend Austin and New Orleans have been perfecting for years... Haunted walking tours. In many big cities around the country, there's enough cryptid history to...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

The City of Lawton was a Trivia Question on Barstool Sports This Week

I knew this one in half a second when I was watching this morning. I am not sure how many of you watch 'The Dozen' trivia show. It was something Barstool Sports started back in 2020 when everything was shut down. Basically, do twelve rounds of trivia over Zoom to put some content out. Everyone was talking about Tiger King during 2020, I was binging the hell out of this. If you like trivia, I highly recommend you check it out. Below is a best of the first season.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Here’s How to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin this Fall

October has arrived and pumpkin patches are popping us all over the place!. You can take a short or long drive to visit several pumpkin patches in Southwest Oklahoma. Lucky for us at the radio station, there are a couple of places right here in Southwest Oklahoma. Once you find...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma

Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Dr. Andrea Montgomery Voted Best Dentist for Monday Smiles!

Congratulations to Dr. Andrea Montgomery voted the best dentist in this week's Monday Smiles contest. Another very close race as so many of our listeners are adamant about their favorites in this category. Monday Smiles gives our listeners the opportunity to nominate and vote on their very favorites in several...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

‘Queen of the House’ Star Jody Miller Dead at 80

Jody Miller, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who began her career in folk and pop music before successfully crossing over into country, has died, according to a statement from her publicity company. She was 80 years old. Her cause of death was complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Born Myrna Joy Miller on...
BLANCHARD, OK
KLAW 101

California Country Singer’s ‘Bad Timing’ Has Blake Shelton Regretting His Decision on ‘The Voice’ [Watch]

Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice shared their regrets for not turning around for one singer during the blind auditions on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Los Angeles-based school teacher and folk singer Hayley Johnson, who goes by the stage name of the Little Miss, turned out a unique rendition of “You Were Meant for Me” — a 1996 hit by Jewel.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

