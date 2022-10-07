Read full article on original website
Related
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
Creepy Tales & Famous Outlaws is What You’ll Find at This Oklahoma Cemetery
This Oklahoma cemetery is the final resting place for some of the most notorious outlaws of the west. It's also well known for its creepy tales and the horrific histories of some of the persons that are buried there. If you're a fan of early American western history and gunslingers,...
Experts Predict A Lack Of Fall Foliage This Year In Oklahoma
This is by far both my favorite time of the year. After a hot summer, I welcome the cooler temperatures and pull my hoodies from the closet with joy. The thought my feet won't melt on motorcycle trips through our state's trails. It's a glorious time of the year, but 2022 likely won't provide that picturesque tell-tale sign fall has arrived.
The Lawton Ambucs Pancake Day Will Be In November
Just like it happens each year when the temps cool off and fall starts to actually set into Southwest Oklahoma, the Lawton Chapter of Ambucs is gearing up to host their annual Pancake Day at Great Plains Coliseum. If you've never been, make this the year you join in for a great cause.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Get Your Wayne’s Halloween T-Shirt Before It Disappears… Again!
One thing Lawtonians are passionate about is their Wayne's Drive Inn. This drive inn is one of the only things you can experience in Lawton. There's nothing quite like pulling up to Wayne's and ordering a cherry limeade and Wayne's cheeseburger, or one of their signature corndogs. Every Lawtonian has...
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
OKC Opening Haunted Union Station for Tours This Month
Since it's officially the spooky season, everyone is getting into the spirit by offering as much fun as possible. OKC is even hopping on a trend Austin and New Orleans have been perfecting for years... Haunted walking tours. In many big cities around the country, there's enough cryptid history to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This B-Horror Classic 80s Slasher Movie was Filmed Right Here in Oklahoma!
If you're a horror film fan and enjoy all the 80s slasher movies you'll love this one! With it being the Halloween season it's time to hit play on all the "must-see" horror and monster movies to get in the mood. If you haven't seen this one you're missing out....
The City of Lawton was a Trivia Question on Barstool Sports This Week
I knew this one in half a second when I was watching this morning. I am not sure how many of you watch 'The Dozen' trivia show. It was something Barstool Sports started back in 2020 when everything was shut down. Basically, do twelve rounds of trivia over Zoom to put some content out. Everyone was talking about Tiger King during 2020, I was binging the hell out of this. If you like trivia, I highly recommend you check it out. Below is a best of the first season.
Here’s How to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin this Fall
October has arrived and pumpkin patches are popping us all over the place!. You can take a short or long drive to visit several pumpkin patches in Southwest Oklahoma. Lucky for us at the radio station, there are a couple of places right here in Southwest Oklahoma. Once you find...
Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma
Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dr. Andrea Montgomery Voted Best Dentist for Monday Smiles!
Congratulations to Dr. Andrea Montgomery voted the best dentist in this week's Monday Smiles contest. Another very close race as so many of our listeners are adamant about their favorites in this category. Monday Smiles gives our listeners the opportunity to nominate and vote on their very favorites in several...
‘Queen of the House’ Star Jody Miller Dead at 80
Jody Miller, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who began her career in folk and pop music before successfully crossing over into country, has died, according to a statement from her publicity company. She was 80 years old. Her cause of death was complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Born Myrna Joy Miller on...
California Country Singer’s ‘Bad Timing’ Has Blake Shelton Regretting His Decision on ‘The Voice’ [Watch]
Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice shared their regrets for not turning around for one singer during the blind auditions on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Los Angeles-based school teacher and folk singer Hayley Johnson, who goes by the stage name of the Little Miss, turned out a unique rendition of “You Were Meant for Me” — a 1996 hit by Jewel.
KLAW 101
Lawton, OK
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0