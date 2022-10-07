Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Pinners Conference & Expo
Hundreds of influencers and makers are in Indianapolis for the Pinners Conference and Expo! It’s a conference featuring 100+ Pinterest-based classes taught by the best presenters in the nation. It’s also a show with 200 top businesses providing beautiful options in the worlds of DIY, crafts, cooking, self-improvement, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday, beauty and fashion and all sorts of other great things. For more information, click here.
readthereporter.com
Fall’s First Friday fills Noblesville’s streets
Noblesville Main Street’s Fall Fest was this month’s First Friday event on the Square. Activities included a soup cook-off, costume contest, family photos by Studio Kate, pumpkin carving contest, trolley rides in Forest Park, scarecrow contest, and trick-or-treating. Next month’s First Friday event will be a Holiday Open House on Nov. 4. Visit NoblesvilleMainStreet.org to learn more.
Inside Indiana Business
$360M fieldhouse makeover could be just beginning
Thousands of fans got one of the first looks at a three-year, $360 million renovation of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis at Sunday’s Pacers FanJam. They checked out a makeover touching virtually every area of the Fieldhouse, from the Entry Pavillion to a third level standing-room-only sky bar with views of the Indy skyline. Team officials expect the project to spark a transformation on the eastern edge of downtown.
ORDER UP! Locally owned cookie food truck opens for business
COVID-19 changed much of life as we know it. For many, boredom set in. It's boredom that led to one woman's idea that is now ready for Hoosiers to indulge in.
Model home now available for tours at Circle City Village
A tiny house village on the west side is continuing to grow. Now, neighbors can tour a model home at the village on Lynhurst Drive and Chelsea Road.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Immersive Sound Experiences at Garfield Yoga Studio
There’s something new in Garfield Park, and it includes a chance to immerse yourself in sound. Sherman visited the new Garfield Yoga Studio to see how it works. For more information on Garfield Yoga Studio, click here.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America
INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
WISH-TV
Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
Current Publishing
Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers
On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers. In November of 2021,...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
clintoncountydailynews.com
A Gift Of Love For Christian Lindenmayer
Christian Lindenmayer of Frankfort suffered serious injuries in a train accident September 19 while crossing a Norfolk Southern train track in Frankfort. Christian’s recovery will be a long one further complicated by necessary amputation of the left leg below the knee and partial amputation of the right foot. Chrystal...
Current Publishing
Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates
Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family
CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
Fox 59
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
Fox 59
Warming up to the 70s this week
It is another morning with lows dipping down into the mid-30s. Indy’s lows fell to 35° both Saturday and Sunday, making it the coldest mornings since late April! Clear skies and light winds are also contributing to frosty conditions again in the area. A Frost Advisory is in effect through 9 AM for much of central Indiana.
