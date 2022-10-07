Black entrepreneurship saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, just 2% of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. CNN reports that the lack of Black-owned businesses plays a big part in widening the racial wealth gap. According to a 2019 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), Black Americans comprise 16% of the U.S. population but hold less than 3% of overall wealth. In contrast, white Americanscomprisep 68% of the U.S. population and hold 87% of overall wealth.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO