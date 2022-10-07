ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly

Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneurs Being Held Back by Financial and Racial Barriers, Widening Racial Wealth Gap

Black entrepreneurship saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, just 2% of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. CNN reports that the lack of Black-owned businesses plays a big part in widening the racial wealth gap. According to a 2019 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), Black Americans comprise 16% of the U.S. population but hold less than 3% of overall wealth. In contrast, white Americanscomprisep 68% of the U.S. population and hold 87% of overall wealth.
Fortune

The companies combining profit and purpose on Fortune’s Change the World list

If a company can generate revenue and produce creative solutions to solve societal problems, it can have a lasting impact. This morning, Fortune’s annual Change the World list honors companies—from global corporations to startups (some with less than $1 billion in revenue)—meeting this challenge. “The endemic planetary problems that Change the World companies are taking on—climate change, public health crises, gender, and racial inequities, and lack of economic opportunity—require the strengths of big and small companies alike,” Fortune‘s Executive Features Editor Matt Heimer writes in the October/November issue of Fortune magazine.
PYMNTS

FoodTech Investments Help Streamline Africa’s Agriculture Trade, Connect Fragmented Supply Chains

Africa’s startup ecosystem raised nearly $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding last year, twice as much as in 2020. For Zekarias Amsalu, founder and CEO at investment advisory firm IBEX Frontier, that growing attractiveness can be attributed to an awakening in the international investor community as to the significant return on investment doing business on the African continent has to offer.
NBC Chicago

Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Grew in ‘Tremendously Difficult' Times: Minister

Growth in Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific has outpaced that of its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met...
NBC Chicago

Bank of England Strengthens Emergency Stimulus to Help Ease Market Turmoil

LONDON — The Bank of England on Monday announced further measures to ensure financial stability in the U.K., building on its intervention in the long-dated bond market. The Bank's Financial Stability Committee on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — to restore order to the markets and protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.
The Associated Press

Vertical Aerospace Becomes the First British Company in 20 Years to Lift off With a New Aircraft

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, saw its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft take off from the ground for the very first time over the weekend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005200/en/ A Vertical test pilot walking towards the VX4 prototype. (Photo: Business Wire)
NBC Chicago

2 New Omicron Subvariants Gain Momentum as BA.5 Cases Decline

Months after it sparked a nationwide surge, the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to remain the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Its hold, however, appears to be waning, based on recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BA.5 accounted for 79.2% of all U.S. COVID cases...
getnews.info

FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR

FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
PYMNTS

Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions

Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
