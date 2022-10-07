Read full article on original website
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly
Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
Black Entrepreneurs Being Held Back by Financial and Racial Barriers, Widening Racial Wealth Gap
Black entrepreneurship saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, just 2% of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. CNN reports that the lack of Black-owned businesses plays a big part in widening the racial wealth gap. According to a 2019 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), Black Americans comprise 16% of the U.S. population but hold less than 3% of overall wealth. In contrast, white Americanscomprisep 68% of the U.S. population and hold 87% of overall wealth.
The companies combining profit and purpose on Fortune’s Change the World list
If a company can generate revenue and produce creative solutions to solve societal problems, it can have a lasting impact. This morning, Fortune’s annual Change the World list honors companies—from global corporations to startups (some with less than $1 billion in revenue)—meeting this challenge. “The endemic planetary problems that Change the World companies are taking on—climate change, public health crises, gender, and racial inequities, and lack of economic opportunity—require the strengths of big and small companies alike,” Fortune‘s Executive Features Editor Matt Heimer writes in the October/November issue of Fortune magazine.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Nobel Economics Prize Awarded to U.S.-Based Economists Including Bernanke for Work on Financial Crises
Bernanke was chairman of the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014 and is now at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. Diamond is a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Dybvig is a professor at the Olin Business School of Washington University in St. Louis.
Ex-Fed Chair Ben Bernanke Shares Nobel Prize in Economics for Research on Banks
This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ben S. Bernanke, and two U.S.-based economists, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises.”. The prize was announced Monday by the Nobel...
FoodTech Investments Help Streamline Africa’s Agriculture Trade, Connect Fragmented Supply Chains
Africa’s startup ecosystem raised nearly $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding last year, twice as much as in 2020. For Zekarias Amsalu, founder and CEO at investment advisory firm IBEX Frontier, that growing attractiveness can be attributed to an awakening in the international investor community as to the significant return on investment doing business on the African continent has to offer.
Social Security boost will help millions of kids, too
It's not just old people who will get what's expected to be the largest cost-of-living adjustment in Social Security benefits in 40 years
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Grew in ‘Tremendously Difficult' Times: Minister
Growth in Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific has outpaced that of its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met...
NBC Chicago
New Cars Are Finally Back in Stock — But Americans Might Not Be Able to Afford Them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
Bank of England Strengthens Emergency Stimulus to Help Ease Market Turmoil
LONDON — The Bank of England on Monday announced further measures to ensure financial stability in the U.K., building on its intervention in the long-dated bond market. The Bank's Financial Stability Committee on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds — known as "gilts" — to restore order to the markets and protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.
Vertical Aerospace Becomes the First British Company in 20 Years to Lift off With a New Aircraft
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, saw its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft take off from the ground for the very first time over the weekend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005200/en/ A Vertical test pilot walking towards the VX4 prototype. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARK's Cathie Wood Issues Open Letter to the Fed, Saying It Is Risking an Economic ‘Bust'
The Fed likely is making a mistake in its hardline stance against inflation because it is looking backwards, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said Monday. In an open letter, Wood suggested the Fed "has shocked not just the US but the world and raised the risks of a deflationary bust." The...
2 New Omicron Subvariants Gain Momentum as BA.5 Cases Decline
Months after it sparked a nationwide surge, the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to remain the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Its hold, however, appears to be waning, based on recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BA.5 accounted for 79.2% of all U.S. COVID cases...
getnews.info
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions
Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
Companies lack targets for employee mental health, study shows
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Only three companies out of 20 have published objectives for employee mental health management, a study from British charity investment manager CCLA revealed on Monday, despite "clear evidence" that such targets can save money.
Chinese Chip Stocks in Hong Kong Plunge on New U.S. Export Rules; Asia Markets Drop
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng leading losses as Chinese chip stocks listed in the city plunged following new export rules from the U.S. China's largest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation fell as much as 5.23%,...
