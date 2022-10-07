ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce seeks volunteers to help paint Navy vet’s home

By By CHRISTINA LORDS Idaho Capital Sun
Originally published Oct. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com .

The Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce has been working for months to help a Navy veteran who lives in Meridian repaint his house. Now the chamber could use help from volunteers to get the project across its finish line.

Volunteers began powerwashing and prepping the house on Wednesday night, but they’re also needed to paint the home from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and to paint the home’s porch and ramp from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 12.

The veteran’s only request? That the house be painted blue and gold, the chamber said.

Volunteer opportunities are available for any day or any portion of the work days.

If interested in helping out, email admin@idahoveterans.org with the days and times you would be available to volunteer. The project is sponsored by Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity and hosted by the chamber.

