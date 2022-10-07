Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Three Firms Lead Brookfield’s $2 Billion Primary Wave Music Deal
Paul, Weiss advised Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on its $2 billion deal with publisher Primary Wave Music to invest in music copyrights. Paul Hastings advised Primary Wave on the deal, which calls for Brookfield to acquire a significant minority stake in Primary Wave and commit $1.7 billion to fund a permanent capital vehicle focused on acquiring music rights from “iconic” acts.
bloomberglaw.com
Paul Weiss Helps Declaration Partners on Real Estate Fund Close
Paul Weiss is advising Declaration Partners, an alternative investment firm backed by Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein, on the close of its inaugural real estate fund with around $240 million in commitments, the law firm said. Created in 2017, Declaration Partners has headquarters in New York and an office...
bloomberglaw.com
Morgan Lewis Adds International Aviation Finance Lawyer Team
Morgan Lewis is adding an eight-lawyer EMEA and Asia-Pacific team with three partners to its global aviation practice in London, Dubai, and Singapore, the firm announced Monday. The team will deal with cross border financing, leasing, and restructuring issues in the aviation industry, according to Morgan Lewis. The three partners...
bloomberglaw.com
Morrison & Foerster Makes Bet on Litigation in California Tie-Up
Morrison & Foerster has acquired California litigation boutique Durie Tangri, the firm said Wednesday, in a move that substantially expands its bench of Silicon Valley and Los Angeles litigators. Thirty-six attorneys from DurieTangri, whose clients include Amazon, Meta Platforms and Zoom Communications Inc., are expected to join the Big Law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Arent Fox Schiff Takes on Tax Practice Partner in Washington
Shira Helstrom has joined Arent Fox Schiff LLP as a partner in the tax practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Helstrom was previously a part of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, where she served in the tax practice and tax-exempt organizations group, Arent Fox said. She advises clients...
bloomberglaw.com
Paul Clement’s New Firm Keeps Connection to Old Kirkland Cases
Clement’s firm has appeared in two cases with Kirkland & Ellis connections. High-profile appeals lawyer left firm in June over gun rights controversy. Heavyweight litigator Paul Clement is maintaining ties to clients from his old law firm, Kirkland & Ellis, even after his public exit over the firm’s stance against gun-rights cases.
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
Verizon Promotes Legal Chief to New Global Services Presidency
Verizon Communications Inc. is promoting general counsel Craig Silliman to the new role of president of global services, including real estate, supply chain, finance, technology, security and public policy, the company announced Tuesday. Deputy counsel Vandana Venkatesh will replace Silliman as legal chief, Verizon said. “These moves will accelerate our...
bloomberglaw.com
Credit Suisse Faces US Tax Probe, Senate Inquiry Over Accounts
Bank says it’s cooperating, set ‘high standards’ for employees. continued to help US clients hide assets from authorities, eight years after the bank paid a. tax-evasion settlement and pledged to tackle the issue. Investigators are examining whether the bank aided US account holders, particularly with South American...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
How Law Firm Brand and Culture Can Lure Clients and Talent
Today’s biggest challenges for law firms are recruitment and retention of top talent, and competition for clients. With legal hiring surging, associate turnover at record highs, and growing demand for work/life balance in the legal space, a firm’s brand and culture can sway potential recruits to join your firm, or it can drive them away.
bloomberglaw.com
Legal Questions Loom Over Latest Trans-Atlantic Data Flows Deal
US government commitments toward a new data privacy pact with Europe are expected to face tough legal scrutiny that could call free information flows into question again. The measures, announced Oct. 7, are meant to respond to a European Union court’s concerns that personal data leaving the bloc’s borders is subject to sweeping US government surveillance. These concerns toppled an earlier EU-US agreement known as the Privacy Shield.
bloomberglaw.com
Booz Allen Defends BlackRock Target Date Funds Driving Lawsuits
Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. wants out of a lawsuit challenging the BlackRock Inc. target date funds in its 401(k) plan, telling a Virginia federal judge that these low-cost funds are independently recognized as one of the best-rated options on the marketplace. The proposed class action relies on improper hindsight arguments...
Comments / 0