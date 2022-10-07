ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

WTVM

LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing

SW ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night. Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was taken to the hospital while investigators with the Aggravated...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by

NW ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in Northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
