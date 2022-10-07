Read full article on original website
WTVM
LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Neighbors in Douglas County community warning drivers to slow down after crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County Sheriff’s patrol car blocked portions of S Burnt Hickory Rd. late Saturday night after a crash, neighbors told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to neighbors in the community the crash happened...
All lanes of I-85 reopen in Fulton County after wreck
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now open. All lanes of I-85 southbound at Senoia Road are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. Drivers are encouraged to take Highway 138 instead or use Highway 29 through Fairburn as an alternate. At this time, it is unclear if there...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing
SW ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night. Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was taken to the hospital while investigators with the Aggravated...
21-year-old flees from deputies while being questioned, arrested on multiple charges
ATLANTA — One person was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office while they were out assisting Atlanta Police with an operation focused on violent gang offenders. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 28, officials arrested a known gang member who was...
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by
NW ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in Northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's...
Man critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat
A man has been hospitalized after being critically injured in a shooting at a laundromat in southwest Atlanta’s West End...
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
GBI: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton
A man suspected in a homicide was shot and killed by officers Friday after he fatally wounded a police K-9 during a standoff in Clayton County, officials confirmed.
Officers investigating homicide at Clayton County home
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence can be seen at a home in a Clayton County neighborhood. Clayton County Police department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are currently investigating a homicide on Kendrick Road in Riverdale. It’s unclear what led up to...
APD: Woman bystander shot, injured as group of men fired shots
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being shot as a group of men fired shots nearby, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said the incident happened on Saturday, Oct.8 around 11:45 p.m. near 261 19th St.
Metro Atlanta woman hit by car dead after driver flees, witnesses says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a hit and run that left one woman dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. near Gresham Rd. and Interstate 20. When they arrived to the...
Police search for missing 13-year-old Lithonia girl
The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help finding a 13-year-old girl named Keosha who has been missing since Saturday. According to police, Keosha was last seen near Stone Meadow Road in Lithonia. She is 5’3, and weighs about 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Multiple suspects sought in deadly LaGrange shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man was shot to death in LaGrange Saturday morning and authorities are searching for multiple suspects. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. LaGrange police were called around 11:10 a.m. to the area of Carver Street and Brown Street for reports of...
Man shot at metro Atlanta laundromat, police searching for female suspect
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting they said happened at a metro Atlanta laundromat on Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police were able to confirm with Channel 2 Action News they responded to Huebsch Laundry located...
Man dead after car flips off roadway during high speed chase, troopers say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after the Georgia State Patrol said the driver refused to stop after troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they were on I-75 northbound in Clayton County...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta police non-fatally shoot man during crisis call; investigation turned over to GBI
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, officers non-fatally wounded a man when he allegedly pointed a gun at them during a mental health crisis call on Frances Avenue. The incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. The Marietta Fire Department initially...
Suspect identified after woman is found dead in Gwinnett County construction site
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County. Police said on Friday, they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. just after 7 p.m.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
