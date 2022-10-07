ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek council approves engineering agreement for Horseshoe Park

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WH27_0iQCNGQq00

The Queen Creek Town Council has approved hiring an engineering company to design the new additions to the Horseshoe Park Equestrian Centre.

At its Wednesday, Oct. 5 meeting, council voted to approve an on-call project order for Sunrise Engineering to provide services to HPEC’s barn and stall replacement, RV stalls expansion and new RV dump stations in an amount not to exceed $51,070.

Council Member Leah Martineau was the sole “no” vote.

The Capital Improvement Projects Department is working with HPEC staff to begin designing the three projects. Funds for the additions to HPEC, which will cost $1,009,700, were approved in the fiscal year 2022-2023 adopted budget.

However, since CIP is managing the design and construction of the additions, the money allocated to the HPEC budget will be moved to the General CIP budget.

A staff report noted that town policies require council approval to move budgets between funds, “therefore a budget adjustment is required to move the project budgets to the FY 2022/23 General CIP Budget. This adjustment does not increase the projects’ budgets; it merely moves them from one fund to another.”

According to the staff report, Sunrise Engineering will provide complete design services for the new RV facilities and the topography for the new multiuse barn structure.

“The proposed $51,070 authorization amount includes a 20% contingency for unexpected conditions that may require additional design efforts,” the report stated. “Multiple utilities are located within the project limits and avoidance is a primary consideration and challenge.”

Here’s a breakdown of the cost for each addition:

  • 24 additional RV spaces - $233,450
  • 2 new RV dump stations - $86,250
  • A new 84 stall, multiuse barn structure - $690,000

The additions are expected to create new revenue streams for HPEC.

The Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre is located at 20464 E. Riggs Road

