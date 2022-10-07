MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40% of Americans were untruthful about whether they had the virus or were ignoring safety precautions, a nationwide survey shows. The December survey of 1,700 people found 721 respondents had either misrepresented their COVID status or failed to follow public health recommendations. Folks ignored quarantine rules, told someone they were about to see that...

