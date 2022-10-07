Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
FSU underdog vs. Clemson at home
FSU (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is set to take on the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) under the lights inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. While Florida State is coming off its second straight loss, a disappointing showing against NC State, the Tigers have started to find a groove over the last few weeks with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finding a new level of consistency.
Red Bandana Game at Boston College is special to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Here's why.
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney always has a red bandana. He says he's not sure where it came from, but he knows exactly what it signifies. The Tigers beat Boston College, 31-3, on Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, in the annual Red Bandana Game to honor former BC student Welles Crowther, a lacrosse player who graduated in 1999. Crowther saved dozens of people in the terrorist attacks on Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, before losing his life in the tragedy. To survivors, Crowther for a while was known only as the man in the red bandana.
Making sense of Clemson football's injury situation — and Cade Klubnik's role on offense
It was the best performance of the season for the Clemson football defense Saturday night as the Tigers shut down Boston College, 31-3, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The fifth-ranked Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) did it while continuing to shuffle players and plug holes on that side of the ball. There are questions to be answered about what the group will look like headed into a game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2). The Seminoles are coming off a 19-17 loss to N.C. State.
Swinney Honored to Participate in 'Red Bandana' Game
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers prepare to take on the Boston College Eagles in a meaningful game—in more ways than just one.
