Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney always has a red bandana. He says he's not sure where it came from, but he knows exactly what it signifies. The Tigers beat Boston College, 31-3, on Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, in the annual Red Bandana Game to honor former BC student Welles Crowther, a lacrosse player who graduated in 1999. Crowther saved dozens of people in the terrorist attacks on Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, before losing his life in the tragedy. To survivors, Crowther for a while was known only as the man in the red bandana.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO