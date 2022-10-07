ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

FSU underdog vs. Clemson at home

FSU (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is set to take on the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) under the lights inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. While Florida State is coming off its second straight loss, a disappointing showing against NC State, the Tigers have started to find a groove over the last few weeks with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finding a new level of consistency.
Red Bandana Game at Boston College is special to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Here's why.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney always has a red bandana. He says he's not sure where it came from, but he knows exactly what it signifies. The Tigers beat Boston College, 31-3, on Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, in the annual Red Bandana Game to honor former BC student Welles Crowther, a lacrosse player who graduated in 1999. Crowther saved dozens of people in the terrorist attacks on Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, before losing his life in the tragedy. To survivors, Crowther for a while was known only as the man in the red bandana.
Making sense of Clemson football's injury situation — and Cade Klubnik's role on offense

It was the best performance of the season for the Clemson football defense Saturday night as the Tigers shut down Boston College, 31-3, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The fifth-ranked Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) did it while continuing to shuffle players and plug holes on that side of the ball. There are questions to be answered about what the group will look like headed into a game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2). The Seminoles are coming off a 19-17 loss to N.C. State.
Shrine Bowl announces rosters

The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas returns this December following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The organization announced rosters for this year’s game, which will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium December 17th at 1:30pm. Player with local ties are marked with an (*). South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster Offense LaNorris Sellers […]
Munyan crowned 2022 LDHS Homecoming Queen

Laurens District 55 High School recognized the 2022 Homecoming Court on Friday night at halftime of the Raiders game versus Riverside. Kauree Munyan was crowned Homecoming Queen. Princesses were as follows: Freshman Princess- Zykeria Bobo, Sophomore Princess- Zakhia Davenport, Junior Princess- I'Nailyne Darby and Senior Princess- Marcelina Barcenas. (Photos by...
Football
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
Greenville Tech's free tuition extended through spring 2023

Greenville Technical College students can breathe easier, as $0 tuition has been extended through spring 2023. The college’s governing board has continued the program that covers whatever tuition isn’t paid for by financial aid. In addition, there’s no minimum or maximum course load so long as students are seeking a degree.
The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar

Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville

A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
James Stephens takes over helm of Greenville Downtown Airport

James Stephens knew he had big shoes to fill when he became director of Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) earlier this month after the retirement of Joe Frasher, who led the airport for nearly 40 years. As one of the primary gateways to downtown Greenville for visiting business travelers, GMU has...
