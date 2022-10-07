Floyd Mayweather Will Tell His Story His Way With ‘The GOAT’ Docuseries

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be chronicling his own life story while he’s here to tell it.

According to Variety , the undefeated boxing champ has inked a life-rights deal to bring forth docuseries The GOAT . Hidden Empire Films’ Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor will help take viewers through Mayweather’s life and career over his years as a champion athlete and more.

“Now is the perfect time to share my story with the world and let viewers in on my journey from early days of hardships to overcoming adversity to become the athlete and entrepreneur I am today,” Mayweather said in a statement, per the outlet. “As someone who owns his own brand, I can’t think of better partners than Deon, Roxanne, Robert F. Smith — the wealthiest African American in the world — and Hidden Empire Films, a prolific Black-owned production company. This is going to be incredibly special!”

“I want to be able to tell my story in my way,” Mayweather shared in the interview with TMZ Sports on Thursday (Oct. 6). “I don’t want the people to think I take certain pieces out and it’s all glory. There’s a lot of ups and downs in life every day. And there’s a lot of struggles. Not just with myself but with my loved ones.”

Mayweather was influenced to box by two important figures in his life; his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., and his Uncle Roger. Roger, the former heavyweight champion, passed away in 2020.

Floyd Mayweather Cries Tears Of Joy In Acceptance Speech At Boxing Hall Of Fame Banquet

Hidden Empire Films now gains exclusive access to Mayweather’s personal library of never-before-seen footage. Reportedly, the 45-year-old’s archives include hours of video and audio clips recorded on his journey to becoming the world’s highest paid athlete and undefeated welterweight champion. With the material, The GOAT docuseries will come to life coupled with a separate documentary and narrative series.

Robert F. Smith will serve as executive producer with the help of Omar Joseph. James McNair will co-produce the projects on behalf of Mayweather’s Money Team.

“Watching Floyd Mayweather control his own destiny to become one of the greatest fighters of all time and more importantly one of the most brilliant minds in the business of pro boxing has been amazing to watch,” Smith said. “Inspiration, passion and willingness to overcome are all traits of this icon and we are extremely honored to be a small part in telling Floyd’s incredible life story for all the world to see”

Smith has deemed the forthcoming series “timeless.”

In regards to partnering with Mayweather, Deon Taylor stated: “As a Black filmmaker, it is beyond an honor to have the opportunity to assist in telling the world one of the most iconic boxing stories we have ever heard. Floyd truly is the G.O.A.T. and we are so blessed to share his amazing path to becoming one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports today. Our entire Hidden Empire team is excited for audiences to witness the chapters of his life.”

Roxanne Taylor added, “I feel extremely blessed to work on bringing such an incredible project to life. As a producer, I live to find stories like this. The fact that Floyd’s story has never been told before to a broader audience makes it that much more special.”

The GOAT is set to start production next year. A distribution deal is still in the works.