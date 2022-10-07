Where do the candidates stand: Kasota City Council

Two candidates will run unopposed on the ballot for Kasota City Council at the 2022 election.

Coty Reutzel and April Slager are running for the two open seats.

The St. Peter Herald asked the candidates for background information and why they’re running, and their responses are recorded here.

Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the Nicollet County area, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Coty Reutzel

Age: 37

Occupation: Engineering

Education: Bachelor of Science. Urban Planning and Development.

I have been a resident of Kasota for over 10 years. I am currently seeking re-election for city council in the upcoming election. Beyond my elected responsibilities, I serve the city through the fire department and planning and zoning. Through the fire department I have been able to secure funds through state grants to purchase life saving equipment for the department.

April Slager

Age: No answer

Occupation: No answer

Education: No answer

I have been on City Council for four years. I enjoy working closely with our city administrator, superintendent, my fellow council members and mayor to assure the needs of our diverse population are represented. As Park and Rec chair, I was able to secure a grant where our Park and Rec team facilitated “Grow Better Together” workshops and created events engaging and growing community involvement.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Reutzel: I think I offer a unique perspective. I am always looking for ways to benefit the town and the citizens. I love communicating with the citizens as well the employees who make all my effort possible. In general I am dedicated to this position and go out of my way to make things happen.

Slager: I am running for City Council again to further cultivate connections within the community, continue learning and adapting to our community needs while having the interests of all residents and businesses at the forefront of decisions.

Should the city of Kasota aim to grow? If so, what do you believe are the best ways to do it? If not, why not?

Reutzel: My goal has been to grow. I think we are on that path. If you drive through the town, you will see several commercial projects in project. You will also see more projects into the future.