The Week contest: Wedding no-show

By The Week Staff
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

This week's question: A Welsh woman who was jilted by her boyfriend of four years on her wedding day cheered herself up by going through the whole ceremony and reception without him. Please come up with a name for an unexpected wedding for one.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com . Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Wedding no-show" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 21 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week .

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week .

