The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
Colorado State University
Q&A with incoming graduate student Tiffani Lamas
Tiffani Lamas will be earning her master’s in food science and nutrition through the department’s online degree through the Great Plains Interactive Distance Education Alliance. Where did you grow up? I grew up in Southern Orange County, California. What is your bachelor’s and/or master’s degree and where did...
Colorado State University
CSU Sustainability Fund opens applications for FY23 funding
The CSU Sustainability Fund is accepting applications for FY23 funding. Sponsored by the President’s Sustainability Commission, this fund supports sustainability initiatives around the University. This will be the third year for the fund, building on the previous year’s successes. The fund was created to support grassroots sustainability initiatives...
Colorado State University
CSU receives $12 million for sustainable agriculture research
CSU is the recipient of more than $12 million for sustainable agriculture research under a new $2.8 billion federal program, the USDA recently announced. The awards identify 70 projects under the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Projects are funded between $5 million and $100 million each. CSU is a participant in nine projects, many led by other institutions, harnessing innovation and market forces to achieve impacts quickly. In addition, farm-scale greenhouse gas measuring tools, called COMET and developed by CSU scientists, could be used on dozens of projects.
Colorado State University
Brett Anderson named interim vice president for human resources
Interim President Rick Miranda has named Brett Anderson, special assistant to the CSU president and CSU System chancellor, as the interim vice president for human resources, effective today. “Brett brings an exceptional business background to the interim role and is extremely familiar with our campus operations,” Miranda said. “During his...
Colorado State University
Flu shots available for students and employees
With flu season approaching, local and national health officials are encouraging flu shots as an effective way to decrease flu activity in the community. As part of this, flu shots are available for Colorado State University students, faculty and staff on campus. CSU Health Network is providing same-day flu shot appointments for students, and Human Resources is hosting flu shot clinics in October and November for faculty and staff.
Colorado State University
Acclaimed authors to visit CSU for Creative Writing Reading Series
Authors Mitchell S. Jackson and Lacy M. Johnson will join the Colorado State University literary community for an evening of readings as part of the Creative Writing Reading Series. The visiting authors will read a portion of their work in the Lory Student Center’s Longs Peak Room at 7:30 p.m....
Colorado State University
Twists, turns and lacrosse sticks: Schramm’s journey to CSU
Growing up in a house decorated with framed Colorado State University football jerseys, it appears like a natural plan for Rocco Schramm to play football at his father’s alma mater. It wasn’t. Schramm and his father, George, will celebrate their first Homecoming game together this weekend. They are...
Colorado State University
Spooky season meets science: Chemistry Club’s annual Halloween Show
The Colorado State University Chemistry Club and Department of Chemistry are excited to host their annual Halloween Show on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3-6 p.m in the CSU Chemistry Building; their first year back since the pandemic. The Chemistry Club is thrilled to once again host the Fort Collins community for an afternoon of spooky chemistry.
