ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

US 2 closures remain hardship for businesses near Bolt Creek Fire

NEAR SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning for almost a month and continues to cause problems for communities nearby who rely on people traveling along US 2. “This is pretty uncommon. I’ve been here about twenty years,” said Henry Sladek, who is the mayor of...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KOMO News

Teenager falls to his death while hiking Denny Creek Trail

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A teenage hiker slipped and fell to his death while hiking on Keekwulee Falls along the Denny Creek Trailhead. According to officials, the teenager slipped and fell during the hike and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while still at the scene. There is no evidence...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma locals await results of city crime plan

TACOMA, Wash. — A violent weekend in Tacoma comes at a time when residents are waiting for police to give an update on their new crime-fighting plan. Police found a man dead in the street around 2 a.m. Sunday, less than 12 hours after a shootout outside the Tacoma Mall.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

1 dead, another person hurt in Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after two people were found shot inside a car in Tacoma late Sunday night. One of the victim's did not survive. Police said they received multiple 911 calls just after 10 p.m. Sunday reporting someone was shot in a vehicle. The victim's vehicle had struck an empty vehicle parked in the 5200 block of S. M St.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Accidents
Tacoma, WA
Cars
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
KOMO News

50-year-old male in critical condition after Seattle shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — Around 5:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon Seattle Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Northwest 85th St. that injured a security guard in North Seattle. When police arrived, they gave the victim first aid then proceeded to search the area for...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsdot#Trucks#I 5#Traffic Accident#Washington State Patrol
KOMO News

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KOMO News

Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!

SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Queen Anne Beer Hall celebrates Mariners' historic comeback!

SEATTLE, Wash. — Before fans at Queen Anne Beer Hall erupted, with screams and cheers there was some panic during the game. “It was hard watching it, from the beginning it was hard,” said Nikki Rise. “I had very little hope in the six innings when we were...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy