FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
KOMO News
US 2 closures remain hardship for businesses near Bolt Creek Fire
NEAR SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning for almost a month and continues to cause problems for communities nearby who rely on people traveling along US 2. “This is pretty uncommon. I’ve been here about twenty years,” said Henry Sladek, who is the mayor of...
KOMO News
Teenager falls to his death while hiking Denny Creek Trail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A teenage hiker slipped and fell to his death while hiking on Keekwulee Falls along the Denny Creek Trailhead. According to officials, the teenager slipped and fell during the hike and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while still at the scene. There is no evidence...
KOMO News
Tacoma locals await results of city crime plan
TACOMA, Wash. — A violent weekend in Tacoma comes at a time when residents are waiting for police to give an update on their new crime-fighting plan. Police found a man dead in the street around 2 a.m. Sunday, less than 12 hours after a shootout outside the Tacoma Mall.
KOMO News
1 dead, another person hurt in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after two people were found shot inside a car in Tacoma late Sunday night. One of the victim's did not survive. Police said they received multiple 911 calls just after 10 p.m. Sunday reporting someone was shot in a vehicle. The victim's vehicle had struck an empty vehicle parked in the 5200 block of S. M St.
KOMO News
Burglary suspect fires shots at family while fleeing victim's residence
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, a suspect broke into a Kirkland home located on the 10600 block of Northeast 45th St. The suspect reportedly entered the home via a rear sliding door. The residence was occupied by two adults as well as their two children. According to officials,...
KOMO News
Police look for man suspected of entering U-District sorority house, assaulting student
Seattle, Wash. — Seattle police are searching for a man they say broke into a sorority house and assaulted a student over the weekend. Police said they got a call from the victims after they were awoken by a man inside their home around 5 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man assaulted a woman who was sleeping inside.
KOMO News
50-year-old male in critical condition after Seattle shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — Around 5:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon Seattle Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Northwest 85th St. that injured a security guard in North Seattle. When police arrived, they gave the victim first aid then proceeded to search the area for...
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
KOMO News
Photos: Juvenile humpback whale Malachite spotted near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge
TACOMA, Wash — Local photographer Craig Craker captured these stunning photos of Malachite, a juvenile humpback whale, in the waters off Point Defiance on Friday. Malachite was born in 2021. He is the calf of Slate and has been in the inland Puget Sound waters for over two months feeding, the Orca Network said.
KOMO News
Refinery maintenance forcing gas prices up again in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — Consumers are probably noticing the rise in gas prices once again around Washington state. Experts at Gas Buddy said gas prices in the state are up 11 cents from a week ago - and in Seattle the price is up about 14 cents. Patrick De Haan,...
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
KOMO News
This year's wildfire season most mild for Washington state in a decade, officials say
WASHINGTON — On Friday, leaders from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) held an end of season wildfire press conference at their facility in Tumwater. Despite wildfires like Goat Rocks and Bolt Creek still burning, Hilary Franz, the commissioner of Public Lands, mentioned this wildfire season has...
KOMO News
Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!
SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
KOMO News
Queen Anne Beer Hall celebrates Mariners' historic comeback!
SEATTLE, Wash. — Before fans at Queen Anne Beer Hall erupted, with screams and cheers there was some panic during the game. “It was hard watching it, from the beginning it was hard,” said Nikki Rise. “I had very little hope in the six innings when we were...
KOMO News
Photos: Mariners fanfare in Toronto ahead of game 2
TORONTO — Seattle Mariners fans show their team spirit in Toronto as Seattle prepares to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in game 2 of their wild-card series! #MarinerMagic #SeaUsRise.
