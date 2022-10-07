Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Miami
Homestead Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Items During Hurricane Ian Aftermath
Two men from Homestead were arrested and charged in Lee County after allegedly being caught stealing items after claiming to assist in the cleanup from Hurricane Ian. Ernesto Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove to Fort Myers and were later seen stealing items from in front of a local business damaged in the Category 4 storm and loading them into a trailer.
cw34.com
'Altercation' at the mall leads to one teen shot, another facing charges
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with people calling about someone shot in the abdomen and lying near the sidewalk on SW 8th Street in Boca Raton. Police wrote, “The suspect fled the area.” That was on Sunday, Aug. 28. The time of day was not specified, but likely the late afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Hialeah Gardens Police officer arrested, fired after criminal and internal affairs probe
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens Police officer has been fired and arrested. Department officials said 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was terminated after a criminal and internal affairs investigation. Officials have not given a reason for the arrest, but they said they will release more details this week. In...
Delray Beach police officer charged in assault of sheriff's deputy
DELRAY BEACH — A veteran Delray Beach Police officer has been charged with aggravated assault of a sheriff's deputy and obstructing efforts to extinguish a residential fire west of Lake Worth Beach. Peter Sosa, 42, a 12-year member of the Delray Beach Police Department, intefered with the work of firefighters who were battling...
tamaractalk.com
Man Charged in Tamarac Double Shooting
A man has been charged in the shooting of two people in Tamarac Saturday, authorities said. Basil Nelson, 30, was arrested Saturday after the shooting on Hampton Hills Boulevard, during which Nelson fired at a building and struck the two victims, according to arrest records. The victims were rushed to...
NBC Miami
2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill
Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken...
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
Click10.com
Family members hope for justice after 2 young men found shot to death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of two shooting victims are desperate for information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Police say the two young men were shot and killed last week. They have been identified as 25-year-old Mark Cine and his roommate, 25-year-old Eric Watters.
Detectives still on the case 37 years after Jerri Emken was killed at Murray’s Pub
Pompano Beach – After 37 years, the Broward Sheriff’s Office has not given up on solving the murder of Jerri Emken. Found dead on the floor of Murray’s Pub in Pompano Beach on Oct. 7, 1985, her killer has not been brought to justice. “Homicides,...
NBC Miami
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade that killed one man and left three other people injured Sunday. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, with three men and one woman being injured, Miami-Dade Police confirmed. “I mean so incredibly loud, you would’ve...
cw34.com
'Known shoplifter' facing felonies after bust at Walmart, but not for anything he took
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man considered a repeat offender at a local Walmart is being held in jail for more than shoplifting. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about being dispatched to the store on Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres late on Friday, Sept. 16, "in reference to a shoplifting in progress."
Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved Miami grandmother
MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a...
cw34.com
PBSO: 'Suspicious person' call leads to chase, a gun, 150 rounds, some pot and a warrant
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A call about a "suspicious person" in a neighborhood that had some "auto burglaries" ended with an arrest for what happened but also an outstanding warrant. An undercover agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about "canvassing the neighborhood for the...
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
West Boca Raton Woman Drives Wrong Way on 441, Arrested For DUI
When Asked If Suffering Medical Emergency, Says “I Don’t Know.” Allegedly Admits Coming From “A Bar.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Janet Conrad is facing a DUI charge after police say she was seen driving the wrong way on U.S. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
A jury will likely decide Nikolas Cruz’s fate this week.
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person suspected in an armed robbery and who was stopped by deputies near Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday faced a judge. Kanye Eugene is accused of being involved in an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes. Several deputies stopped a blue Honda Civic before taking him...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: As Trial Winds Down, Parkland Victims Speak Out on Death Penalty
No. 1 - Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not confirmed their current conditions. Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
Man on magic mushrooms allegedly assaults United Airlines crew mid-flight, FBI says
MIAMI — Authorities say that an out-of-control passenger took psychedelic drugs before his flight from Miami to Washington, D.C, and allegedly assaulted a flight crew in mid-flight. About one hour into United Airlines flight 2116, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla reportedly began acting erratically, including wandering around the plane, yelling obscenities...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Hollywood Police said Gabriel Becerra was last seen along the 1900 block of Van Buren Street. Police did not provide a physical...
