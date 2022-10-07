ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Homestead Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Items During Hurricane Ian Aftermath

Two men from Homestead were arrested and charged in Lee County after allegedly being caught stealing items after claiming to assist in the cleanup from Hurricane Ian. Ernesto Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove to Fort Myers and were later seen stealing items from in front of a local business damaged in the Category 4 storm and loading them into a trailer.
HOMESTEAD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Dania Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Inverness, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Dania Beach, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Charged in Tamarac Double Shooting

A man has been charged in the shooting of two people in Tamarac Saturday, authorities said. Basil Nelson, 30, was arrested Saturday after the shooting on Hampton Hills Boulevard, during which Nelson fired at a building and struck the two victims, according to arrest records. The victims were rushed to...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken...
LAUDERHILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Violent Crime
cw34.com

'Known shoplifter' facing felonies after bust at Walmart, but not for anything he took

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man considered a repeat offender at a local Walmart is being held in jail for more than shoplifting. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about being dispatched to the store on Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres late on Friday, Sept. 16, "in reference to a shoplifting in progress."
CBS Miami

Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved Miami grandmother

MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Woman Drives Wrong Way on 441, Arrested For DUI

When Asked If Suffering Medical Emergency, Says “I Don’t Know.” Allegedly Admits Coming From “A Bar.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Janet Conrad is facing a DUI charge after police say she was seen driving the wrong way on U.S. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: As Trial Winds Down, Parkland Victims Speak Out on Death Penalty

No. 1 - Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not confirmed their current conditions. Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Hollywood Police said Gabriel Becerra was last seen along the 1900 block of Van Buren Street. Police did not provide a physical...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy