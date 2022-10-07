ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Ducks head to the desert to face Arizona in Pac-12 football showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Oregon football team is headed down to Tucson, Arizona to take on one of the best offenses in the nation. Our sports reporter Erin Slinde is in Tucson before the game Saturday, where it's a little warmer than Oregon right now. Fortunately for...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning

EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake woke up Linn County Friday

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — "The house started shaking and creaking and whatnot. Hat fell off a tall dresser of ours. I shook the wife and I said, 'Hey, is this an earthquake?' And she goes 'What else would it be?" If you thought you felt your house shaking early...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Jackson's Auto Care owner shows damage from break-in and arson

EUGENE, Ore. — A man is now facing charges after police say he started a fire in an auto shop, then barricaded himself inside. Tens of thousands of dollars in damage. That's according to Eugene Police whom we spoke to Saturday. The incident happened Saturday morning at Jackson's Auto...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Albany, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Albany, OR
Albany, OR
Football
Local
Oregon Football
KVAL

EWEB building sale changes course

EUGENE, Ore. — Since February, EWEB has been looking to sell its riverfront property in Eugene. After opening a request for proposals in May, EWEB got four proposals from different groups in town. As of Friday morning, EWEB has cancelled the proposal process; not picking any of the groups.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

GasBuddy data shows 12-cent increase per gallon in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy has released its weekly report on gas prices in Eugene, and we're seeing yet another increase in prices. According to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene, the average price for gas has gone up 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Eugene are 101.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon more than a year ago.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bulldogs#Redhawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy