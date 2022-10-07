Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Ducks head to the desert to face Arizona in Pac-12 football showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Oregon football team is headed down to Tucson, Arizona to take on one of the best offenses in the nation. Our sports reporter Erin Slinde is in Tucson before the game Saturday, where it's a little warmer than Oregon right now. Fortunately for...
KVAL
Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
KVAL
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake woke up Linn County Friday
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — "The house started shaking and creaking and whatnot. Hat fell off a tall dresser of ours. I shook the wife and I said, 'Hey, is this an earthquake?' And she goes 'What else would it be?" If you thought you felt your house shaking early...
KVAL
Jackson's Auto Care owner shows damage from break-in and arson
EUGENE, Ore. — A man is now facing charges after police say he started a fire in an auto shop, then barricaded himself inside. Tens of thousands of dollars in damage. That's according to Eugene Police whom we spoke to Saturday. The incident happened Saturday morning at Jackson's Auto...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
UCC Students on path to master's degrees, with new industrial research partnership
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College has partnered with the University of Oregon (UO) to establish a grant-funded program benefiting students who struggle to pay tuition and are seeking industrial science careers. The OPRIC program (Oregon Pathways to Industrial Research Careers) guides students on a clear path from community...
KVAL
EWEB building sale changes course
EUGENE, Ore. — Since February, EWEB has been looking to sell its riverfront property in Eugene. After opening a request for proposals in May, EWEB got four proposals from different groups in town. As of Friday morning, EWEB has cancelled the proposal process; not picking any of the groups.
KVAL
Use of deadly force in standoff near Springfield found 'lawful' by Lane County D.A.
Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow has released her report on the officer-involved shooting at a home near Springfield on September 12, 2022. The suspect was killed by law enforcement as he held his wife hostage at gunpoint. D.A. Perlow found the officer's use of "deadly physical force lawful to...
KVAL
GasBuddy data shows 12-cent increase per gallon in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy has released its weekly report on gas prices in Eugene, and we're seeing yet another increase in prices. According to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene, the average price for gas has gone up 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Eugene are 101.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon more than a year ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVAL
EWEB Board authorizes general manager to negotiate sale of former riverfront headquarters
EUGENE, Ore. — The Board of Commissioners for the Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB) has voted to authorize General Manager Frank Lawson to pursue and negotiate the sale of the former EWEB headquarters building. The 4.44-acre site is the last component of EWEB’s riverfront property. In the last...
Comments / 0