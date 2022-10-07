Read full article on original website
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home!
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
Creepy Tales & Famous Outlaws is What You’ll Find at This Oklahoma Cemetery
This Oklahoma cemetery is the final resting place for some of the most notorious outlaws of the west. It's also well known for its creepy tales and the horrific histories of some of the persons that are buried there. If you're a fan of early American western history and gunslingers,...
Top Trunk-Or-Treat Events In Lawton, Oklahoma
One of the best parts about October is there are plenty of opportunities for little ones to wear their Halloween costume and get free candy! Recently, we outlined some local fall festivals happening in Southwest Oklahoma, so we thought we should highlight some local trunk-or-treat events. Although not as thrilling...
Experts Predict A Lack Of Fall Foliage This Year In Oklahoma
This is by far both my favorite time of the year. After a hot summer, I welcome the cooler temperatures and pull my hoodies from the closet with joy. The thought my feet won't melt on motorcycle trips through our state's trails. It's a glorious time of the year, but 2022 likely won't provide that picturesque tell-tale sign fall has arrived.
The Lawton Ambucs Pancake Day Will Be In November
Just like it happens each year when the temps cool off and fall starts to actually set into Southwest Oklahoma, the Lawton Chapter of Ambucs is gearing up to host their annual Pancake Day at Great Plains Coliseum. If you've never been, make this the year you join in for a great cause.
Get Your Wayne’s Halloween T-Shirt Before It Disappears… Again!
One thing Lawtonians are passionate about is their Wayne's Drive Inn. This drive inn is one of the only things you can experience in Lawton. There's nothing quite like pulling up to Wayne's and ordering a cherry limeade and Wayne's cheeseburger, or one of their signature corndogs. Every Lawtonian has...
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
This B-Horror Classic 80s Slasher Movie was Filmed Right Here in Oklahoma!
If you're a horror film fan and enjoy all the 80s slasher movies you'll love this one! With it being the Halloween season it's time to hit play on all the "must-see" horror and monster movies to get in the mood. If you haven't seen this one you're missing out....
Celebrate Spooktober, Binge These Made In Oklahoma Horror Movies
After you've rolled through your usual binge-list of Halloween horror movies, boredom sets in. Believe me, the same happens to me around the holidays. I watch the movies I like, skip those I don't, and hope something new pops into my watchlist before I have to settle on rewatching the good stuff again.
The City of Lawton was a Trivia Question on Barstool Sports This Week
I knew this one in half a second when I was watching this morning. I am not sure how many of you watch 'The Dozen' trivia show. It was something Barstool Sports started back in 2020 when everything was shut down. Basically, do twelve rounds of trivia over Zoom to put some content out. Everyone was talking about Tiger King during 2020, I was binging the hell out of this. If you like trivia, I highly recommend you check it out. Below is a best of the first season.
Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma
Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
Fall Is Prime Hiking Weather In The Wichita Mountains
It's this time of year when the mornings start on the cool side and gently warm in the afternoon that you should be out in the Wichita Mountains taking in the outdoors. Not long ago, the refuge was mostly closed due to high temperatures. While some called foul, it was understandable given this past summer's calls for emergency response, search and rescue. As the temps continue to fall, it's prime time to be out in it.
Take a Tour of This Creepy Oklahoma Abandoned Amusement Park!
This abandoned Oklahoma amusement park has a hauntingly historic past that features some of the most famous and legendary names of the old west, landmarks, and even outlaws. It was once a popular family destination that has become a literal ghost town of empty structures, broken-down rides, and attractions. SCROLL...
This OKC Museum Is The First Certified Autism Center In Oklahoma
Museums are a great place to learn about history, art and so much more. Oklahoma is full of fun, educational museums for the whole family to enjoy. But often times, museums are not an option for families who have loved ones with autism or sensory needs. But recently, the National...
Long John Silver’s is Officially OPEN in Lawton, Fort Sill!
It's been two long years but the wait is over. Long John Silver's in Lawton, Fort Sill has officially reopened! The glorious news broke over the weekend that LJS on the corner of N.W. Cache Rd. and 26th St. is BACK!. If you've been anywhere near the corner of N.W....
Two Teens Fall Out of Third-Story School Window During Snapchat-Fueled Fight Over Girl
A brawl between two students in Ohio could have been deadly after the teens fell through a third-story window and hit the ground. The incident took place at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School in St. Bernard, Ohio. Luckily, the two students walked away with non-life threatening injuries. The school district...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 7, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
