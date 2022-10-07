ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 PopCrush

Top Trunk-Or-Treat Events In Lawton, Oklahoma

One of the best parts about October is there are plenty of opportunities for little ones to wear their Halloween costume and get free candy! Recently, we outlined some local fall festivals happening in Southwest Oklahoma, so we thought we should highlight some local trunk-or-treat events. Although not as thrilling...
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Experts Predict A Lack Of Fall Foliage This Year In Oklahoma

This is by far both my favorite time of the year. After a hot summer, I welcome the cooler temperatures and pull my hoodies from the closet with joy. The thought my feet won't melt on motorcycle trips through our state's trails. It's a glorious time of the year, but 2022 likely won't provide that picturesque tell-tale sign fall has arrived.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Lifestyle
City
Broken Bow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Lawton, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
107.3 PopCrush

The Lawton Ambucs Pancake Day Will Be In November

Just like it happens each year when the temps cool off and fall starts to actually set into Southwest Oklahoma, the Lawton Chapter of Ambucs is gearing up to host their annual Pancake Day at Great Plains Coliseum. If you've never been, make this the year you join in for a great cause.
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Sweets#Airbnb Rentals
107.3 PopCrush

The City of Lawton was a Trivia Question on Barstool Sports This Week

I knew this one in half a second when I was watching this morning. I am not sure how many of you watch 'The Dozen' trivia show. It was something Barstool Sports started back in 2020 when everything was shut down. Basically, do twelve rounds of trivia over Zoom to put some content out. Everyone was talking about Tiger King during 2020, I was binging the hell out of this. If you like trivia, I highly recommend you check it out. Below is a best of the first season.
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
107.3 PopCrush

Fall Is Prime Hiking Weather In The Wichita Mountains

It's this time of year when the mornings start on the cool side and gently warm in the afternoon that you should be out in the Wichita Mountains taking in the outdoors. Not long ago, the refuge was mostly closed due to high temperatures. While some called foul, it was understandable given this past summer's calls for emergency response, search and rescue. As the temps continue to fall, it's prime time to be out in it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Tour of This Creepy Oklahoma Abandoned Amusement Park!

This abandoned Oklahoma amusement park has a hauntingly historic past that features some of the most famous and legendary names of the old west, landmarks, and even outlaws. It was once a popular family destination that has become a literal ghost town of empty structures, broken-down rides, and attractions. SCROLL...
CACHE, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 7, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy