Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
Columbus CEO
Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand
The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.
Bow Wow on Business, the Millennium Tour, Leaving Columbus, and Daughter being his greatest investment
I had a chance to talk with my long-time friend Bow Wow about a few things. Shad shares some of his business moves with his hair products and partnership with Slingshot. He also spoke about a documentary he’s been working on that would answer many questions about decisions he’s made throughout his career such as […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October
Historic railway rides will take passengers through the stunning fall foliage of the Hocking Hills area.
WSYX ABC6
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
WHIZ
Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament
EAST FULTONHAM, OH- The 2nd annual Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament was held on Saturday in East Fultonham. This tournament is a fun event where people can enjoy some fishing, food, raffles, silent auctions and donate money for a good cause. Head Organizer for Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus police uniform found near Halloween costumes at local thrift store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police want to know how official CPD uniforms wound up near the Halloween costumes at a local thrift shop. A woman contacted ABC 6 after she spotted the uniform shirts on a rack this week near Halloween costumes at the Goodwill store on North Hamilton Road.
Columbus may spend $7.5M on Scioto Mile Fountain upgrade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is set to introduce the idea of spending $7.5 million on one of the city’s iconic fountains, and that covers only half of the project’s cost. On the agenda for Monday’s council meeting is ordinance 2525-2022, which would authorize the city to enter into a partnership with the […]
Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: Take a look inside the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge
LOGAN, Ohio — The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is ready for guests. Construction on the lodge began in July 2020. It is replacing the former day-use dining lodge that was destroyed by a fire in 2016, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The two-story lodge...
Adopt Andy for $18 and get a forever friend who loves attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has 130 dogs ready to be adopted into a new 4Ever Home. This week’s pet of the week is “Andy.” This 1-year-old has had a tough start. When he was found on the streets, he had health issues that were causing him to […]
tmpresale.com
Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled at Schottenstein Center in Columbus Dec 30th, 2022 – presale code
The new Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled presale password is now available to our members. Members with a presale information will have a fantastic opportunity to buy show tickets before the public. What an intense experience is in store for you, your friends who might like to go with you...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Columbus
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher’s salary is about $2,000 less […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
WSYX ABC6
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
