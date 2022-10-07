The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO