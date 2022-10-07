ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Here Are The Improvements Duluth Drivers Want For London Road

One thing is for sure: big changes are coming for London Road-Highway 61 in Duluth. And the results of a recent survey done by the Minnesota Department of Transportation helped the state agency identify what those changes will look like, and what drivers would like them to be. Earlier this...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth’s New St. Mary’s Medical Center Honors Native American Culture + the Northland

The new St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth is bringing the outdoors indoors in an effort to create a calming atmosphere for patients and honor the Northland. According to their press release, Essentia Health says they are this effort is being made across the board, from building design and efficiencies to the latest and best medical technologies, right down to how the building is furnished.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Essentia Health Hosting Job Fair In Duluth October 13th

Are you looking for a job in the healthcare industry? Essentia Health may be the place for you and they are holding a job fair in Duluth this month. This comes just a few months after Essentia Health reminded everyone to take care of themselves. While this may seem obvious, they warned that everyone's schedule would be picking up come spring and summertime and in return, people wouldn't be taking the time to get their physicals because they'd be so busy.
DULUTH, MN
Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants

The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth

A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Here’s Why Mail Delivery In Superior Is Late, Not Consistent

Complaining about USPS mail delivery has a long tradition - even when it wasn't warranted. Many people often cracked good-natured jokes about rate increases and the ever-growing time it took mail pieces to cross town or the country. However, many Superior mail customers aren't finding any humor in the current...
SUPERIOR, WI
Get a Rare Look in The Duluth Haunted Ship Workshop and Storage Hull

After my preview tour of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship earlier this week, I also got a chance to take a look where few get to visit, the hidden workshop and storage area. Each year a small and talented crew works on what will be the yearly Haunted Ship attraction located throughout the William A. Irvin ship which is docked next to the DECC.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth DECC Offers Way For Nonprofits To Raise Money While Helping Out

Fundraising has long been a challenge for many nonprofits Now, a new initiative could help Northland volunteers raising money while having fun and helping out. The source comes from a long-time champion of the community. DECC Executive Dan Hartman unveiled the new initiative called 'Fundraising At The DECC" during a...
DULUTH, MN
Author Joe Kimball Shares the Secrets of the Murders at the Glensheen Mansion during LARL Visits

Ada, MN — Fans of true crime! Enjoy presentations next week by reporter Joe Kimball, author of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion,” who will give a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Kimball will discuss his experiences covering the story from start to finish as a reporter for the Star Tribune and will give inside details about the victims, investigators and perpetrators, bringing the tale to life.
DULUTH, MN
