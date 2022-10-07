Read full article on original website
Police investigating fatal early morning shooting in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man as a homicide. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of South 80th Street after multiple 911 callers reported shots fired in the area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an...
q13fox.com
Kirkland Police: Burglary suspect shot at homeowners, children while fleeing house
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police are searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly shot at homeowners when they chased him out of their house. According to authorities, the suspect entered a home near 108th Ave NE and NE 45th St around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. He got in through an unlocked sliding door in the back of the house, and started rummaging through the house.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
q13fox.com
First week of October in Seattle leaves 8 injured by gunfire, 1 killed
SEATTLE - For the second time in barely more than two days gunfire ended with injuries in Seattle. Unfortunately, the latest round of gun violence killed one victim. The shooting happened near 12th Avenue and East Fir Street shortly before sunrise in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Seattle police say the first week of October has seen eight people injured by gunfire and one person killed.
Seattle police searching for U-District prowler who entered off-campus house
SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are looking for a prowler who entered an off-campus house near the University of Washington (UW) early Sunday morning and assaulted a resident, the SPD said in a press release Sunday. Police were called by the victims after they said a man...
Tacoma Mall shooting: ‘Washington stores in lockdown after reports of shots fired and employees evacuated’
A MALL is under lockdown after a shooting has reportedly taken place. Tacoma Mall in Washington has been shut down as police respond to the reported event, according to online chatter. "My daughter just came home from her job at Tacoma Mall and just now had a call from her...
Cops investigating after two teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Thursday, October 6. Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are investigating after an 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were shot late Wednesday night in Pioneer Square. SPD says dispatch received multiple 911 calls...
Seattle police searching for 5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit
Seattle police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a supervised visit on Sunday. Sky Sanchez has braided hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue skirt and pink shoes. The supervised meeting took place in the 2800 block of East...
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
Police searching for missing Australian man in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A man from Australia was reported missing on Friday while visiting Renton. Stanley Haviland, 68, was experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while he was staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area, according to the Renton Police Department. He was taken to Valley Medical Center on...
q13fox.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
KING-5
Human remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
q13fox.com
Court docs: Suspect charged with murder for killing man with rock during argument
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A man was charged with murder after prosecutors say he threw a rock at a man's head and killed him in Federal Way. 57-year-old Judi Kilma is charged with second-degree murder, suspected of throwing the rock during an argument. According to court documents, Kilma got into...
q13fox.com
Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.
q13fox.com
Seattle man charged with murder months after human remains found on trail
Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man with murder and sexually violating human remains that were found near the University of Washington in June, but police indicate their investigation is ongoing and evidence suggests there could be more arrests. Authorities arrested Charles W. Becker on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a missing woman, and prosecutors filed charges against him on Friday.
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
Suspect in case involving woman's remains found on UW campus charged
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The following story contains graphic content. A 32-year-old man was charged in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose remains were found near the Burke-Gilman Trail on the University of Washington campus in June. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Seattle police arrested Charles W....
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
MyNorthwest
