Eyewitness News
‘Off Da Hookah’ investigation leads to 9 arrests
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Investigators looking into criminal activity in the area around a hookah lounge in Bridgeport ended up arresting nine people on various charges. Police said they obtained search warrants this month for the Off Da Hookah business on Knowlton Street. They said the area at and around...
Register Citizen
Norwich felon gets nearly 11 years in prison for drug and gun offenses
NORWICH — A city man was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison Friday after being caught with drugs on multiple occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Dwayne Johnson, 46, was sentenced to 130 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to...
Police: 9 people arrested, guns siezed from Bridgeport hookah lounge that was serving alcohol without license
Police say nine men were charged after an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a Bridgeport hookah lounge.
NECN
Person Robbed at Gunpoint During Online Sale Exchange in Conn.
Two people who are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during an online sale exchange in Cromwell over the weekend have been arrested. Officers were called to River Centre Plaza on Saturday after getting a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot. According to investigators, the...
Register Citizen
Hartford 'erratic' driving dispute led to bystander's death, warrant shows
HARTFORD — A dispute over "erratic" driving led to the slaying of a bystander in May, court documents released last week show. Jose Estrada, 23, has been charged with murder and other offenses in connection with the death of Guillermo Gonzalez, 60. According to the warrant for his arrest,...
VTDigger
Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase
A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sought by police in connection with multiple stabbing surrenders at courthouse
BRIDGEPORT – A city man, being sought in connection to the stabbing of a couple in August, agreed to surrender peacefully at the Golden Hill Street courthouse. But Alika McFarlane expressed surprise when Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid ordered the 42-year-old held in lieu of $500,000 bond on Friday.
NBC Connecticut
1 Youth Arrested After Large Fight Near Southington Apple Festival
One youth was arrested after a large fight near the Southington Apple Festival on Saturday night. Officers were called to Center Street in front of Anthony Jack's around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a large fight in the road. Police said the fight involved several youths. The officers...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: 9-month-old found safe after being taken in car theft
HARTFORD — A 9-month-old child taken in a car theft Saturday night has been found safe, according to Hartford police. The department was notified that a car containing the baby had been stolen soon after 8 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "Responding officers learned that the...
Register Citizen
Suspects smashed witness' windows when caught stealing catalytic converter in Guilford, police say
GUILFORD — A witness attempting to capture a crime committed in broad daylight Saturday ended up with smashed windows, according to the Guilford Police Department. Three men were allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a business parking lot near Goose Lane and Boston Post Road. As they were doing that, the suspects saw a witness in a nearby vehicle trying to record video of the incident, prompting them to smash the witness' car windows before fleeing, police said in a Facebook post Saturday night.
Eyewitness News
Witness attacked after catalytic converter theft
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3pm this evening, the Guilford Police Department responded to a business parking lot in the area of Goose Lane and Boston Post Road for the report of a catalytic converter theft followed by an altercation with a witness. Three male suspects stole a catalytic converter...
Register Citizen
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Register Citizen
Crime flat in Stratford, police records show
STRATFORD — Crime in Stratford remained relatively flat between 2020 and 2021, according to town officials and police records recently released by the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. The records, which includes a breakdown of crime trends in each town and city across the state, show...
Register Citizen
Larceny, catalytic converter thefts top Milford crime stats, police chief says
MILFORD — The black market for the precious metals inside the catalytic converters has escalated the car part theft in the city, according to Police Chief Keith Mello. The issue is reflected in the city's crime stats for 2021 and through the last 12 months. The number of assaults on police officers has also been a problem in the city, with Mello being open about the difficulty in recruiting officers in the current climate.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for DWI After Motor Vehicle Crash Injures Police Officer
Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his car into a police vehicle, injuring the officer, in Melville. A marked Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol vehicle was parked on the side of the westbound Long Island Expressway, near exit 49, while processing an earlier motor vehicle crash at that location when the patrol car was struck by a 2018 Honda Accord that had veered off the highway at 4:38 a.m.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday, according to police. The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received reports of shots fired near Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street around 1:40 a.m., Capt. Kevin Gilleran said. Officers and EMTs found a city man, 29, unresponsive and...
Register Citizen
Police: K-9 tracked driver for 3 miles after fleeing crash in CT
UNION — A state police K-9 tracked a man for nearly 3 miles after they say he fled from a crash near the Union-Stafford line. Troopers responded on Wednesday to the crash near the intersection of Route 190 (Buckley Highway) and Michelec Road and were informed by witnesses that a driver involved had fled the scene, state police said.
Essex man arrested for DUI, evading two crashes on I-691: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An Essex man was arrested for driving under the influence and evading two separate crashes on I-691 in Meriden this week, state police said. Police responded to the Meriden area to “be on the lookout” for a Saturn after reports that a 2000 Saturn sedan had allegedly been involved in two […]
Register Citizen
One-year-old child and mother seriously injured in Southington crash, police say
SOUTHINGTON — A mother and her 1-year-old child were seriously injured in a crash in Southington Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the four-vehicle crash at West Street and Westwood Road around 1:50 p.m. Friday, police said in a release. "Investigation revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado...
Eyewitness News
Police investigating string of armed robberies
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a string of armed robberies stretching through multiple towns in New London county. Norwich Police say the Sams Gas Station on Washington street was robbed at gunpoint at 7:44pm. The clerk was unharmed but reported that a male entered the establishment wearing...
