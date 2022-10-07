MILFORD — The black market for the precious metals inside the catalytic converters has escalated the car part theft in the city, according to Police Chief Keith Mello. The issue is reflected in the city's crime stats for 2021 and through the last 12 months. The number of assaults on police officers has also been a problem in the city, with Mello being open about the difficulty in recruiting officers in the current climate.

