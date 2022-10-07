Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
3 people shot, hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police presence was in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after shots were fired. Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning. Three people were shot during an altercation. All were taken to a hospital. No word yet...
WSVN-TV
4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Family of man found shot dead inside NW Miami-Dade apartment demands answers
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving South Florida family shared their pain, days after their loved one was shot dead. According to Miami-Dade Police, a friend discovered the bodies of 25-year-old Mark Cine and a co-worker inside an apartment unit near Northwest 25th Avenue and 92nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday night.
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, leading to one death and two victims hospitalized, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500th block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Hialeah Gardens Police officer arrested, fired after criminal and internal affairs probe
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens Police officer has been fired and arrested. Department officials said 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was terminated after a criminal and internal affairs investigation. Officials have not given a reason for the arrest, but they said they will release more details this week. In...
Click10.com
Family members hope for justice after 2 young men found shot to death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of two shooting victims are desperate for information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Police say the two young men were shot and killed last week. They have been identified as 25-year-old Mark Cine and his roommate, 25-year-old Eric Watters.
bulletin-news.com
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation
Following claims that he pretended to be a partner in a collection agency but retained the money he was contracted to retrieve, a New Hampshire man who was detained and brought back to Broward County was imprisoned on Wednesday. According to court documents, 53-year-old Kenneth Patrick Boland is accused of...
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested After 2 Men Shot in Tamarac Saturday: BSO
A suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Tamarac Saturday that left two men hospitalized, according the Broward Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when deputies responded to a reported shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5600 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, BSO said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man on magic mushrooms allegedly assaults United Airlines crew mid-flight, FBI says
MIAMI — Authorities say that an out-of-control passenger took psychedelic drugs before his flight from Miami to Washington, D.C, and allegedly assaulted a flight crew in mid-flight. About one hour into United Airlines flight 2116, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla reportedly began acting erratically, including wandering around the plane, yelling obscenities...
WSVN-TV
Armed robber reportedly targets MetroPCS store in NE Miami-Dade; no injuries
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robber reportedly dialed up trouble at a cellphone store in Northeast Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of an armed robbery at the MetroPCS location along Biscayne Boulevard, near Sans Souci Boulevard, at around 1 p.m., Friday. 7News...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish duplex fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a duplex fire in northwest Miami-Dade. The blaze broke out along Northwest Second Avenue and 156th Street around 4 a.m., Monday. Thick smoke and flames shot out from the building. Fire rescue was able to put out the fire. The cause of...
Click10.com
Lauderhill police investigating altercation that led to double shooting
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Two people were shot on Sunday afternoon in Lauderhill. According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of North State Road 7 shortly after 4 p.m. after receiving calls of shots being fired. Investigators determined that at least two men were involved in some kind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Parkland school shooter sentencing trial set to conclude this week
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial for confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas gunman Nikolas Cruz concludes this week. Attorneys are set to go over jury instructions without the jurors, Monday. Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday and deliberations are set for Wednesday. A unanimous vote from the seven-man five-woman jury...
One dead, three injured in NE Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - A man is dead and three others were injured after a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade. It happened Sunday night in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street. Two men were taken to Aventura Hospital where one of the men died. A third man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. The fourth person, a woman, was grazed in the arm. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
WSVN-TV
Doral, Univision 23 partner for food drive to help Ian victims
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Miami-Dade County came together to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Univision 23 partnered with the City of Doral to host a food drive, Saturday morning. Local residents stopped by to donate items to be sent to areas dealing with the devastation. “I brought...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It’s possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence. Prosecutors played video last week at Cruz’s penalty trial of jailhouse interviews he did this year with two of their mental health experts. In frank and sometimes graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — his planning, his motivation, the shootings.
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
WSVN-TV
Daughter of Broward Clerk of Courts faces federal ID theft charges
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of the Broward County Clerk of Courts has been accused of identity theft. Monika Jenkins, the daughter of Brenda Forman, was arrested Thursday. The 33-year-old faces federal charges after, officials said, she hacked into the computer servers at businesses and filed hundreds of...
WSVN-TV
Woman alerts family members, helps them escape burning NW Miami-Dade home; 9 displaced
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade family of nine was forced out after their home caught on fire overnight, but thankfully, a quick-thinking family member who was home at the time alerted them about the blaze, leading them to escape safely. In just a matter of minutes, Samantha...
WSVN-TV
BSO holds National Night Out to encourage community positivity
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office held its National Night Out in a Lauderhill park. On Saturday, police officers met members of the community in Central Broward Regional Park to encourage the community to come together. Deputies shared a message with the residents of the neighborhood. “We’re...
Comments / 0