ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry

If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'not completely healthy' after offseason surgery

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch essentially confirmed this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo would've been traded well before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season had Garoppolo not undergone shoulder surgery in March. The 30-year-old later admitted he delayed surgery for as long as possible. Things may have worked...
NFL
The Blade

Watson returns to Browns’ training facility

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns' training facility Monday, the quarterback's next step in his potential return from an NFL suspension. Watson, banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions, has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30. He agreed to a suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo counseling and treatment as part of a settlement with the league. The three-time Pro Bowler is now permitted to attend team meetings and can participate in Cleveland's game planning. He's also free to work out in the weight room, but he's not eligible to practice until Nov. 14.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Givens
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jimmie Ward
FanSided

FanSided

290K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy