Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
NFL・
If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry
If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players.
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carolina Panthers finally fired Matt Rhule, and Twitter got off its jokes
The Carolina Panthers mercifully fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending his tenure after just 38 games. It could be said that the writing was on the wall for Matt Rhule. The Carolina Panthers head coach was fired on Monday after a 35-17 loss to the 49ers, and just 38 games into his long-term contract he signed back in 2020.
Matt Rhule buyout: How much do Carolina Panthers owe former head coach?
Now that the mercy of the football gods has been enacted, all attention turns to the tricky Matt Rhule buyout situation. One of the least surprising firings in the NFL finally happened on Monday. The Carolina Panthers proverbially brought Matt Rhule out to see the ocean one last time and promptly fired him after just 38 games.
Yardbarker
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'not completely healthy' after offseason surgery
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch essentially confirmed this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo would've been traded well before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season had Garoppolo not undergone shoulder surgery in March. The 30-year-old later admitted he delayed surgery for as long as possible. Things may have worked...
NFL・
Watson returns to Browns’ training facility
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns' training facility Monday, the quarterback's next step in his potential return from an NFL suspension. Watson, banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions, has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30. He agreed to a suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo counseling and treatment as part of a settlement with the league. The three-time Pro Bowler is now permitted to attend team meetings and can participate in Cleveland's game planning. He's also free to work out in the weight room, but he's not eligible to practice until Nov. 14.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
Farhan Zaidi: Giants to pursue starting pitcher, hire GM in offseason
The Giants entered the 2022 campaign with high hopes after winning 107 games last year, but the team’s efforts to compete for a playoff spot fell short. San Francisco finished with a .500 record and now turns its attention to next season. There’s no question the Giants will attempt to reload and make another push for contention this winter.
One theory on how TMZ got video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice
A video of the incident was released to the entire world by TMZ on Friday morning.
FanSided
290K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0