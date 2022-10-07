ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Ravens Cheerleader Video

It's not just the players who feel the electricity in the stadium during a night game. The cheerleaders feed off of it, too. Sunday night, the Ravens hosted the Bengals. Baltimore's cheerleaders got to run out onto the field in front of an amped-up crowd. It was a pretty cool...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved

Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans

When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation for him to continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans. After struggling to make the most out […] The post ‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels

Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Unfortunate Baker Mayfield trend continues amid Panthers’ firing of Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule just five games into his third season as the organization’s head coach. After another dismal start to the year, owner David Tepper had decided he’d seen enough, pulling the plug on the Rhule experiment. While it’s a decision that made sense, it’s also a very troubling sign for Baker […] The post Unfortunate Baker Mayfield trend continues amid Panthers’ firing of Matt Rhule appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

4 49ers takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Panthers

Jimmy Garoppolo led the San Francisco 49ers in a rout of the Carolina Panthers, 37-15, on the road in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The 49ers climbed to 3-2 and are in first place in the NFC West. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the 49ers’ convincing Week 5 win.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

